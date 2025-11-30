A paramedic was attacked. (symbolic image) sda

In Seewen SZ, a paramedic was seriously injured by a patient with a knife during an emergency operation. The police used a Taser to subdue the man.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you In Seewen SZ, a 33-year-old patient attacked two paramedics.

A 56-year-old paramedic suffered serious injuries in the attack with a knife.

The police used a Taser and arrested the suspected perpetrator. Show more

An emergency medical operation in Seewen SZ escalated late on Saturday evening. According to the cantonal police, two paramedics were called to a residential building on Bahnhofstrasse shortly after 10 p.m. - but instead of treatment, a highly aggressive patient was waiting for them.

According to the police, the 33-year-old German man reacted aggressively as soon as the paramedics arrived. The two paramedics then retreated outside. However, the man followed them outside the building and attacked a 56-year-old paramedic with a knife. He suffered serious injuries.

The police were quickly on the scene. They used a Taser to stop the attacker and were subsequently able to arrest the man. Both the injured paramedic and the patient were taken to hospital.

The background to the attack is still unclear. The Schwyz cantonal police and the public prosecutor's office have begun an investigation into the course of events and possible motives.