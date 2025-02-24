Zurich city police responded to a knife attack on Saturday. Symbolic image): Keystone

The Zurich public prosecutor's office has found no evidence of a terrorist motive in the investigation so far into the knife attack in Zurich on Saturday afternoon.

Keystone-SDA SDA

The Zurich public prosecutor's office has found no evidence of a terrorist motive in the investigation so far into the knife attack in Zurich on February 22. It remains to be seen whether the alleged perpetrator will be remanded in custody.

As part of the criminal proceedings opened against the 28-year-old Australian, the exact course of events and the background to the violent crime are being investigated, as the Zurich public prosecutor's office announced on Monday at the request of the Keystone-SDA news agency.

It was not yet clear on Monday morning whether the public prosecutor's office will apply for the accused to be remanded in custody.

The knife attack occurred on Saturday afternoon shortly before 4 p.m. in a store on Lagerstrasse in the city of Zurich. According to Zurich city police, the attacker stabbed a 41-year-old customer there. The customer was seriously injured and taken to hospital. The suspected perpetrator was arrested at the scene.