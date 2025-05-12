He is the new owner of the traditional shoe brand Künzli. Now he wants to establish the brand. Tiktok

Dead, almost forgotten - and now back in the thick of things: under Roberto Martullo, the traditional brand Künzli is celebrating an unexpected comeback between retro charm and Instagram hype.

Samuel Walder

No time? blue News summarizes for you Entrepreneur Roberto Martullo has taken over the traditional, almost defunct Swiss shoe brand Künzli.

With a new store on Zurich's Paradeplatz, modern designs and targeted use of social media, Künzli is set to take off again.

Despite criticism of Martullo's image as being outdated, his passion - and viral support from influencers such as Gabirano - has brought initial success. Show more

Reggaeton beats are thundering at the Sneakerness trade fair, the foam smells of popcorn - and Roberto Martullo, 63, is standing in the middle of it all with a broad grin. He points to his latest creation: Künzli sneakers. White leather shoes with thicker soles, the traditional five stripes - and a message: the cult brand from Switzerland is back. And it's not coming quietly. This is reported by the "Tages Anzeiger".

Last fall, Künzli seemed to be at an end. 97 years of shoe history threatened to end quietly. But then Martullo seized the opportunity. Close to the SVP, part-time househusband, ex-car dealer - and suddenly a shoe entrepreneur with a mission. The eleven dismissed employees? Almost all of them back. The brand? Radically reorganized. The new boss? More present than ever.

"I had actually prepared myself for a quiet life," Martullo tells the Tages Anzeiger, "but then I found out that nobody wanted to take over Künzli. Then it was clear to me: I'll do it."

The shoe manufacturer Künzli, which was threatened with closure due to the lack of a successor, has found a new owner in Roberto Martullo. sda

The charm of the awkward

At Sneakerness, Martullo moves between retro popcorn machine and youth culture. He sweats, advertises - and seems genuinely enthusiastic. "Young people want everything white," he says as he points to his pastel models. Will it work? "My children say: that model is for Gold Coast mothers over 40."

Instead of staying in the Windisch factory store, Künzli moves to Paradeplatz. "We can test what works here," says Martullo. The store is not yet officially open, but the first curious customers are trickling in. And lo and behold: the classics remain popular. Exactly the balancing act that Martullo has to master - preserving tradition but becoming cooler.

From car to sneaker

His roots lie in leather and glue: Martullo's parents were Italian migrant workers in shoe factories. He learned his first sales lessons as a young car dealer - a school, as he says: "If you want to learn how to sell, sell cars."

Now he sells shoes for 400 francs - "Made in Portugal", from the best material. Will the boys pay that? Only if the design and brand really pop.

But the face of the brand is polarizing. Brand expert Benjamin Gilgen warns: "Martullo does not stand for the modern, sustainable, independent attitude to life that Künzli wants to embody." The message: if you want to be young and hip, you also need young and hip minds.

The first influencer - and an instant hit

A ray of hope: Comedian Gabirano, 150,000 followers, spontaneously tried on a Künzli sneaker - and raved on Instagram: "Best quality". The video? A direct hit. Martullo's wife Magdalena Martullo-Blocher (yes, she) also spontaneously allowed herself to be interviewed in front of the camera. Her sneaker statement in English? 400,000 views in three days.

A little naive? Perhaps. A little reckless? Sure. But Roberto Martullo is bringing movement to a brand that was almost forgotten. And maybe - just maybe - he's making the comeback of the year.