A patient at Basel University Hospital underwent surgery due to a mixed-up sample, which could affect her future.

After a mix-up in the laboratory, the Swiss woman's cervix was shortened even though she did not have cancer.

After a mix-up in the laboratory, the Swiss woman's cervix was shortened even though she did not have cancer.

The insurance company offered the woman a lump sum compensation of 1000 francs - she refused. Show more

A mix-up in the laboratory at Basel University Hospital led to an unnecessary operation on a young woman, reports SRF's "Kassensturz".

Sarah Miesch, who underwent surgery in September 2024, only found out about the mistake two months later. The operation, which was carried out due to supposed cancer cells in the cervix, should never have taken place.

The confusion arose when laboratory samples from two patients were mixed up. This led to Miesch being wrongly diagnosed as having cancer. Although the operation went without complications, the consequences could be serious.

Legal consequences and compensation

The 32-year-old fears that the shortening of her cervix increases the risk of a premature birth. Patient rights lawyer Martin Lutz sees the unnecessary operation as a breach of the university hospital's duty of care.

He argues that Miesch is entitled to compensation as she would not have consented to the operation if the correct laboratory results had been available. However, the hospital refused to provide direct compensation and referred the case to its liability insurance.

The insurance company initially offered Miesch a lump sum compensation of CHF 1,000, which it rejected as insufficient. Only after the "Kassensturz" program intervened was the offer increased to CHF 4,000, including the assumption of possible costs for a premature birth.

Errors in the laboratory and measures

Miesch finally accepted the new offer, which at least partially compensated for the financial loss. Alexandar Tzankov, the laboratory manager, explained that the mix-up occurred during the processing of the samples. Although such errors are rare, the incident highlights the risks involved in handling samples.

No similar incident has been reported in the last ten years, despite the large number of samples that are analyzed each year. The error was only noticed when the subsequent examination of the removed tissue showed no cancer cells.

The University Hospital Basel then took measures to avoid such mix-ups in future. The compensation and the assumption of the costs for possible health consequences offer Miesch at least some relief.