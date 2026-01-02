Accident in Crans-Montana On New Year's Eve, Crans-Montana in Valais was the scene of one of the biggest fire disasters ever seen in Switzerland. According to the authorities, at least 40 people died and over 100 people were injured, some of them seriously. Image: AFP The catastrophe occurred in the Le Constellation bar in Crans-Montana VS at around 1.30 am when a fire broke out. Image: AFP The investigation is in full swing. It is not yet clear what caused the accident. Image: AFP Investigations into the cause of the fire are in full swing. Image: sda The police are calling it a "serious incident". Image: Keystone/Alessandro Della Valle The authorities have ruled out an assassination attempt in Crans-Montana VS. Image: sda The area around the bar in question is cordoned off. Image: sda This is what the "Le Constellation" bar in Crans-Montana VS looks like from the inside. Image: Tripadvisor Residents and visitors to Crans-Montana are in shock. Image: Keystone/Police Cantonale Valaisanne The first pictures of the inside of the bar only emerged on Thursday lunchtime. Image: AP The affected bar "Le Constellation" is located in the center of Crans-Montana. Image: sda Accident in Crans-Montana On New Year's Eve, Crans-Montana in Valais was the scene of one of the biggest fire disasters ever seen in Switzerland. According to the authorities, at least 40 people died and over 100 people were injured, some of them seriously. Image: AFP The catastrophe occurred in the Le Constellation bar in Crans-Montana VS at around 1.30 am when a fire broke out. Image: AFP The investigation is in full swing. It is not yet clear what caused the accident. Image: AFP Investigations into the cause of the fire are in full swing. Image: sda The police are calling it a "serious incident". Image: Keystone/Alessandro Della Valle The authorities have ruled out an assassination attempt in Crans-Montana VS. Image: sda The area around the bar in question is cordoned off. Image: sda This is what the "Le Constellation" bar in Crans-Montana VS looks like from the inside. Image: Tripadvisor Residents and visitors to Crans-Montana are in shock. Image: Keystone/Police Cantonale Valaisanne The first pictures of the inside of the bar only emerged on Thursday lunchtime. Image: AP The affected bar "Le Constellation" is located in the center of Crans-Montana. Image: sda

Following the fire disaster in Crans-Montana VS, the identification of the victims has begun. The bodies are so badly burned that it could take days to identify them. Parents of missing young people are desperately asking for information about their family members on social media.

Helene Laube

No time? blue News summarizes for you Relatives are using social media to search for missing people from the Crans-Montana fire disaster.

A temporary Instagram account bundles pictures and contact details of missing young people.

Identifying the victims is difficult and many families are still in the dark. Show more

Following the fire disaster in the "Le Constellation" bar in Crans-Montana VS, which left at least 40 people dead, the difficult task of identifying the victims began on Friday. The bodies were so badly burned that it could take days to find out the names of all the victims, according to the Swiss authorities.

In addition, 115 people were injured in the fire, many of them seriously. There is currently very little detailed information on the victims. However, it can be assumed that many young people were harmed in the disaster. "These are young patients. On average, they are between 16 and 26 years old," Claire Charmet, Director of Lausanne University Hospital, told "24 heures".

According to Mathias Reynard, President of the Valais government, it will take "some time" to identify the victims. This is a "terrible" time for the families affected, he admitted at a press conference in Sion on Thursday evening.

People cry in front of the Le Constellation bar in Crans-Montana VS after the fire disaster on New Year's Eve. Picture: Keystone/Jean-Christophe Bott

Calls on social media

Parents and friends of missing teenagers are now desperately appealing on social media for information about their family members. "My 15-year-old sister is missing. We have no news since the fire in the bar in Crans-Montana," reads a story posted on Instagram, according to "20 Minuten". The girl was there with three friends who are also missing. The author of the post asked people for information and their help, it continued.

Laetitia Brodard-Sitre from French-speaking Switzerland is also affected. Her son Arthur (16) has been missing since New Year's Eve. The mother knew that her son had been in the bar in question at the turn of the year. There has been no trace of him since then.

"I've been looking for my son for over 30 hours," said Brodard-Sitre in an interview with French news channel BFMTV on Friday. She has contacted numerous hospitals since the disaster became known - so far without success. "I don't know which hospital he is in. I don't know which district he is in. I don't know which canton or country he is in," she continued.

Laetitia Brodard-Sitre has been looking for her son for 30 hours Screenshot BFMTV

Giving up is not an option for her. "I won't stop looking. I won't let go," emphasized the mother. Alongside the authorities, she is placing great hope in the dissemination of images and information via social media.

Brodard-Sitre also defended the fact that her son and other young people had spent New Year's Eve in the bar. "We are not irresponsible parents just because we let our 16-year-old children go out on New Year's Eve," she said. All the parents had known where their children were and the teenagers had celebrated the New Year with friends.

Missing persons from Italy

According to the Italian authorities, Italians are among the dead and injured. Giovanni Tamburi from Bologna is one of the missing. His mother has launched an appeal to find her son. "We are calling all the hospitals, but nobody knows anything, especially as those who have been admitted are in a terrible condition," she told the Italian newspaper "La Repubblica". The 16-year-old had gone on vacation to Crans-Montana with his father, who owns a house in Switzerland.

According to "20 Minuten", a temporary Instagram account on which pictures of missing persons are published is central to this. The operators announced that they would delete the profile as soon as all those affected had been located. The posts include the names, dates of birth and telephone numbers of relatives - in the hope that someone will come forward with information.

The published pictures almost exclusively show young people. Many of the people they were looking for were teenagers who wanted to celebrate the New Year in the bar. Several families report that they have not received any information for hours or even days - neither from hospitals nor from the authorities.

A helpline has been set up for relatives, people close to the victims, people with minor injuries and witnesses: 0848 112 117.