Rain has temporarily alleviated the situation. However, many Swiss rivers and lakes continue to have unusually low water levels. Levels on Lake Constance and Lake Zug in particular are well below the long-term average.

Due to insufficient rain and meltwater, the water level on Lake Constance was already very low last year. (archive picture)

No time? blue News summarizes for you Numerous Swiss bodies of water are showing unusually low water levels for the beginning of June.

Lake Constance and Lake Zug are particularly affected, with water levels at a very low level according to the federal government.

Although the recent rain brought relief, the authorities expect water levels to fall again in the coming weeks.

Switzerland is suffering from drought: the water levels of many rivers and lakes are too low for this time of year - even if the rain this week brings a brief respite. Lake Constance and Lake Zug are particularly affected.

Despite the rainfall over the past few days, the discharges of numerous watercourses on the Central Plateau are low to very low for this time of year. This is shown by current measurements from the Federal Office for the Environment (FOEN). Specifically, the water levels of the High Rhine, the Reuss and the Limmat are still below the usual values for the time of year.

The levels of Lake Constance and Lake Zug in particular are at a comparatively "very low level", said a FOEN hydrologist when asked by the Keystone-SDA news agency. The low water levels can be attributed to the drought of recent months. In addition, above-average temperatures at times had increased evaporation.

Fluctuations between high and low water

At the beginning of June, the water level in the western part of Lake Constance fell to a historic low - with consequences for shipping: since the end of April, the section of the Rhine between Stein am Rhein SH and Diessenhofen TG has been impassable. On Lake Zug and Lake Aegeri, on the other hand, shipping operations have been running smoothly despite low water levels, as reported by Zugersee Schiffahrt on Thursday in response to an inquiry.

Extreme weather conditions have a strong impact on unregulated waters such as Lake Constance or Lake Walen. Particularly on Lake Constance and the High Rhine, strong fluctuations between high and low water have increased in recent years, said Remo Rey, Managing Director of the Swiss Shipping CompanyUntersee und Rhein (URh) on request.

Lake Zug also currently has far too little water. sda

By way of illustration: in June 2024, a flood warning of the highest danger level was issued on Untersee. Just ten months later, the water level was at an all-time low. Reliable predictions are difficult to make, said Rey. For this reason, URh is now looking for solutions to make ship operations draught-compatible in future - so that the ships can also operate when the water level is low.

Water levels will fall again

With the exception of Lake Constance and Lake Walen, most Swiss lakes are regulated. This means that high and low water levels can be balanced out and the water level can be optimally adjusted to the needs of nature, shipping and energy production.

According to the FOEN, the rain in recent days has led to an increase in runoff volumes and lake levels in the affected parts of Switzerland. However, the latest forecasts indicate that water levels will tend to fall again in the coming weeks - which should accentuate the low water situation again.