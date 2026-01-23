The low water levels in Lake Zurich and the Limmat River are affecting boat traffic. ZSG is temporarily suspending several routes and will begin using larger boats on some routes starting Wednesday. Trips to Ufenau Island are also canceled.

Here's what it's all about The Short Lake Cruise and the Limmat River Cruise will be suspended effective immediately on Tuesday.

Starting Wednesday, larger boats will be operating on the Small Lake Tour, but two trips have been canceled.

The Mini Lake Cruise continues to operate according to schedule; Ufenau Island will not be served for the time being. Summary created with

The ongoing heat and drought are now also affecting Lake Zurich boat service. Due to low water levels in Lake Zurich and the Limmat River, the Lake Zurich Steamship Company (ZSG) is temporarily adjusting its schedule.

The short lake cruise was suspended entirely as of Tuesday. The ZSG cites the risk of the boats striking the lake bed or foundations as the reason.

Access to the ships can also become problematic when water levels are low. The boarding ramps are steeper than usual, which, according to the ZSG, increases the risk of accidents.

Larger ships starting Wednesday

On Wednesday, service on the Small Lake Cruise is expected to resume for the most part. ZSG will be using larger boats for this purpose.

Due to their design, these structures are located at a greater distance from the foundations when installed. Their higher-level entrances are also intended to provide easier and safer access.

However, two connections remain canceled:

Bus 41, departing from Bürkliplatz at 2:30 p.m.

Bus 71, departing from Bürkliplatz at 7:30 p.m.

Because the larger ships are needed for the Small Lake Tour, the 103/104 pair of trips on the Large Lake Tour has been canceled. This affects the departure from Bürkliplatz at 10:20 a.m. and the departure from Rapperswil at 12:40 p.m.

All other trips on the Grand Lake Tour are scheduled to operate as usual.

Limmat boats remain on the shore

The Limmatboat tour is also being suspended effective immediately. It is not yet clear how long the suspension will last.

In addition, the Ufenau shuttle will not be running on Wednesday. The ZSG is investigating whether the island’s dock can continue to be used with a temporary structure in place.

Trips 308 and 309 departing from Rapperswil are running according to schedule, but will not stop at Ufenau Island. The mini lake tour is not affected and will continue to operate as usual.

The ZSG is monitoring water levels and plans to provide ongoing updates on any further changes.