Lupfig AG Lamborghini bursts into flames - total loss

Dominik Müller

23.2.2025

The vehicle involved was a total loss.
Kantonspolizei Aargau

On Saturday evening, a motorist reported a vehicle fire on the road between Hausen and Lupfig. No one was injured, but there was extensive material damage.

23.02.2025, 11:03

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • A Lamborghini caught fire in Lupfig AG on Saturday evening.
  • No one was injured.
On Saturday, shortly after 8 p.m., the Aargau cantonal police received a report of a vehicle on fire in Lupfig AG. The fire department and a cantonal police patrol immediately went to the scene.

The Lamborghini involved was parked on the road. The 19-year-old driver was able to leave the vehicle in time and remained uninjured, as the Aargau cantonal police reported in a press release.

The road between Hausen and Lupfig was closed while the fire was being extinguished. The fire department set up a detour.

The cause of the fire is still unknown and is being investigated by fire investigators from the Aargau cantonal police. According to initial findings, a technical cause is likely to be the main cause. The Lamborghini was totaled.