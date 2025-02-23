On Saturday, shortly after 8 p.m., the Aargau cantonal police received a report of a vehicle on fire in Lupfig AG. The fire department and a cantonal police patrol immediately went to the scene.
The Lamborghini involved was parked on the road. The 19-year-old driver was able to leave the vehicle in time and remained uninjured, as the Aargau cantonal police reported in a press release.
The road between Hausen and Lupfig was closed while the fire was being extinguished. The fire department set up a detour.
The cause of the fire is still unknown and is being investigated by fire investigators from the Aargau cantonal police. According to initial findings, a technical cause is likely to be the main cause. The Lamborghini was totaled.