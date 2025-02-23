The vehicle involved was a total loss. Kantonspolizei Aargau

On Saturday evening, a motorist reported a vehicle fire on the road between Hausen and Lupfig. No one was injured, but there was extensive material damage.

Dominik Müller

No time? blue News summarizes for you A Lamborghini caught fire in Lupfig AG on Saturday evening.

No one was injured. Show more

On Saturday, shortly after 8 p.m., the Aargau cantonal police received a report of a vehicle on fire in Lupfig AG. The fire department and a cantonal police patrol immediately went to the scene.

The Lamborghini involved was parked on the road. The 19-year-old driver was able to leave the vehicle in time and remained uninjured, as the Aargau cantonal police reported in a press release.

The road between Hausen and Lupfig was closed while the fire was being extinguished. The fire department set up a detour.

The cause of the fire is still unknown and is being investigated by fire investigators from the Aargau cantonal police. According to initial findings, a technical cause is likely to be the main cause. The Lamborghini was totaled.