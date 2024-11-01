The riverside path along the Linth Canal in the municipality of Glarus Nord is no longer passable after part of a landfill site slipped. Google Maps

On Thursday evening, part of a landfill site in the municipality of Glarus Nord slipped into the Linth Canal. No one was injured. The right bank path is no longer passable.

Stefan Michel

No time? blue News summarizes for you In Glarus Nord, several cubic meters of waste slipped from a landfill site into the Linth Canal.

No persons were injured.

The waterway on the right bank of the Linth Canal is impassable. Show more

On Thursday evening, a landslide occurred at a landfill site near the Linth Canal. Landfill material slid downhill and buried the lakeside path. No one was injured.

On Thursday evening, part of a landfill site in the municipality of Glarus Nord started to slide. Several cubic meters of garbage slid over the bank path into the Linth Canal, which was also affected. No people were injured.

Specialists, the Linth administration and the landfill operator are continuously monitoring and assessing the situation on site. The right-hand lake route on the Linth dam is closed from the so-called Vrenelibrücke bridge to above the mouth of the Linth.

The Glarus Nord fire department, the civil defense of the canton of Glarus (drone recordings), REGA and the Glarus cantonal police were deployed to deal with the initial incident.