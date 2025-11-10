Schlatt TG will have to do without the Beck bakery in future. . Commons/Hansueli Krapf

The closure of the Schlatt Beck bakery is hitting employees hard. The traditional Landi in-house bakery, which supplies Volg stores from Winterthur to Schaffhausen, will close at the end of the year. The employees are worried about their future.

No time? blue News summarizes for you The Beck bakery in Schlatt TG mainly supplies Landi branches, but also Volg stores from Winterthur to Schaffhausen.

The bakery is making a profit, but after 33 years, investment is needed to save the business.

The news of the imminent closure of the Schlatter Beck bakery has caused great concern among employees, reports "Blick".

Although the closure of the traditional Landi in-house bakery in Schlatt TG has been known since the spring, many of the 17 employees still do not know what the future holds for them professionally. The older employees who have worked in the bakery for many years are particularly affected.

Traditional bakeries are under pressure as they have to contend with competition from wholesalers and their cheap bread. Appreciation for the bakery trade is declining and the employees of Schlatter Beck feel let down by the management of Landi Weinland.

No future

They criticize the fact that the bakery is being closed despite making a profit, instead of investing in its future. The management argues that the bakery was not profitable enough. Lukas Landolt, CEO of Landi Weinland, explains to "Blick" that the bakery would have to be renovated and modernized, which would jeopardize its profitability.

This decision hits the employees hard, who are proud of their work and produce fresh products for numerous Volg stores and petrol station stores every day.

The closure of the Schlatter Beck bakery is also an example of the changes taking place in the bakery sector. In future, the branches will be supplied by a modern industrial bakery that only bakes during the day. This change is met with incomprehension by the employees, as they appreciate the traditional way of working, in which the ovens are operated at night.

The changeover to the new supplier is already underway and some employees have already found new jobs. Nevertheless, there is still concern that the quality of the products could suffer, as the new supplier does not produce patisserie and some baked goods are no longer delivered fresh to the stores.

Bakery in Thalwil ZH forced to close after 190 years

The traditional "Kölli-Beck" bakery in Thalwil ZH also had to close at the end of July - after 190 years. It was the oldest family business in the municipality.

Hansruedi Kölliker and his wife Marita were the sixth generation to run the bakery. At the beginning of March, they announced that they would be closing the business in the summer.

The reason for this: Their son Fredi wanted to take over the branches, but major investments in the bakery and a lack of space made a takeover impossible.

Nevertheless, there was one positive aspect: various regional bakeries moved into the former Kölli branches and took on almost all of the employees.