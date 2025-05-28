The Tellialp mountain restaurant is located above Blatten VS. Tripadvisor

While rubble buries houses in the valley below, Karl Meyer stands stunned on the opposite side. The landlord of the Tellialp mountain restaurant was spared, but is still shocked by the situation.

Samuel Walder

No time? blue News summarizes for you Karl Meyer, landlord of the Tellialp mountain restaurant, describes the impact of the event as "gigantic" and is shocked by the extent of the damage.

Due to impassable roads, no equipment can be delivered - Meyer shows understanding and calls his restaurant a "trifle" compared to the worries of the villagers.

Meyer emphasizes the importance of the fact that no one was injured and shows great respect for the force of nature that was unleashed right on his doorstep. Show more

After the dramatic glacier collapse in Blatten VS, dozens of people probably lost their homes. One person who was directly involved is Karl Meyer, owner of the Tellialp mountain restaurant above Blatten. He tells blue News how he experienced the glacier collapse on Wednesday afternoon.

"You can't find the words"

"It's gigantic what happened," says Meyer. Since the collapse, he has been constantly receiving pictures from friends and acquaintances - and each new picture makes it clearer how violent the situation really was. "It simply leaves you speechless."

The guests who usually stop off at the Tellialp are also concerned. But Meyer is certain: "I'll just send them some pictures. They say enough." It is unbelievable what has happened.

Summer business probably lost - but understanding for the priorities

"The roads are closed and there's no way to bring materials up", says the landlord. Summer business on the Tellialp? History for the time being. But Meyer is understanding: "That's not the priority right now - other problems are more important." He modestly calls his restaurant a "trifle".

The restaurant is located opposite the glacier collapse. Maps

As his restaurant is on the opposite side and not in the valley below, he has not suffered any damage, but he still feels for the villagers. It is important to him that no one was hurt.

The most important thing now is that no one was harmed: "Fortunately, people were evacuated," emphasizes Meyer. Between bewilderment and gratitude, one thing shines through above all: Respect for the power of nature.