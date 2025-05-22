It is not yet known how long the closure will last. Google Street View

The cantonal road between Gunten BE and Merligen is currently closed. The reason is a landslide.

Dominik Müller

Cantonal road 221 between the Bernese municipalities of Gunten and Merligen is closed due to a landslide. The road is covered in mud and emergency services from the fire department, the civil engineering department and a geologist are on duty. A detour has been signaled. It is not yet clear how long the closure will last.

The affected stretch of road runs along the northern shore of Lake Thun and is a key transport link between Thun and Interlaken.

The cause of the current landslide is probably the persistent heavy rainfall of the past few hours, which has made the ground soaked and unstable.

There had already been several landslides in the region on Tuesday afternoon, as reported by "Plattform J": The road between Steffisburg and Homberg had to be temporarily closed after mud and debris came loose from the steep embankments along a stretch of around 150 meters near Hüttacker and blocked the roadway.