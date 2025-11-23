Around 20 households are currently without water. Stadtpolizei Chur

On Saturday evening, an apartment building in Maladers was partially buried by a landslide. Two people had to be rescued by the Chur fire department.

Lea Oetiker

No time? blue News summarizes for you A landslide in Maladers partially buried an apartment building on Saturday evening.

Two residents were rescued by the fire department, no one was injured.

Arosastrasse was closed for around two hours and around 20 households were left without water. Show more

On Saturday evening, shortly after 9.30 pm, a landslide was reported to the Graubünden cantonal police control center in Maladers near Chur.

A slope behind an apartment building broke loose and damaged the building with several cubic meters of earth, rocks and debris. Two residents were unable to leave their apartment on their own and had to be rescued by the Chur fire department.

The falling earth also buried parts of Arosastrasse, which was completely closed for around two hours while the cantonal civil engineering office and the fire department used a construction machine to clear the site. A water pipe was damaged in the slope, which washed a lot of water into the ground.

The cause of the landslide is unclear; it is still being investigated whether a water pipe burst beforehand or was only caused by the landslide. The leak was stopped by employees of IBC Energie Wasser Chur.

Around 20 households are currently without water. No one was injured.