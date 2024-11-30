Landslide on the lakeside road in Weggis LU.
Around 20 cubic meters of earth came loose
Specialists are currently working securely on ropes to remove loose material from the demolition site.
A large, unstable rock poses a particular challenge.
If the rock cannot be removed today, the road will remain closed.
Landslide on the lakeside road in Weggis LU.
Around 20 cubic meters of earth came loose
Specialists are currently working securely on ropes to remove loose material from the demolition site.
A large, unstable rock poses a particular challenge.
If the rock cannot be removed today, the road will remain closed.
On Friday evening, a landslide falls on the lakeside road in Weggis LU. A risky boulder now has to be removed by hand.
On Friday evening at around 8 p.m., a landslide occurred on the Seestrasse in Weggis LU. Around 20 cubic meters of earth came loose and buried the road along Lake Lucerne. This was reported by the BRK News emergency services.
Part of the safety net was swept away during the fall. Fortunately, no one was injured, but the stretch of road between Brunnen and Küssnacht will remain closed until further notice for safety reasons. Specialists are currently working securely on ropes to remove loose material from the demolition site.
The exact cause is being investigated
A large, unstable stone hanging above the road with a dangerous crack in the slope poses a particular challenge. This has to be removed by hand as it poses a considerable danger to traffic. If the rock cannot be removed, the road will remain closed.
The exact cause of the landslide is still being investigated. It is possible that the combination of intense rainfall, snow and subsequent melt water over the last few days has destabilized the slope.