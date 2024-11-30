  1. Residential Customers
Slope unstable according to experts Landslide in Weggis LU - road closed

Sven Ziegler

30.11.2024

Rockfall Weggis LU
Rockfall Weggis LU. Landslide on the lakeside road in Weggis LU.

Landslide on the lakeside road in Weggis LU.

Image: BRK News

Rockfall Weggis LU. Around 20 cubic meters of earth came loose

Around 20 cubic meters of earth came loose

Image: BRK News

Rockfall Weggis LU. Specialists are currently working securely on ropes to remove loose material from the demolition site.

Specialists are currently working securely on ropes to remove loose material from the demolition site.

Image: BRK News

Rockfall Weggis LU. A large, unstable rock poses a particular challenge.

A large, unstable rock poses a particular challenge.

Image: BRK News

Rockfall Weggis LU. If the rock cannot be removed today, the road will remain closed.

If the rock cannot be removed today, the road will remain closed.

Image: BRK News

On Friday evening, a landslide falls on the lakeside road in Weggis LU. A risky boulder now has to be removed by hand.

30.11.2024, 10:59

30.11.2024, 11:00

On Friday evening at around 8 p.m., a landslide occurred on the Seestrasse in Weggis LU. Around 20 cubic meters of earth came loose and buried the road along Lake Lucerne. This was reported by the BRK News emergency services.

Part of the safety net was swept away during the fall. Fortunately, no one was injured, but the stretch of road between Brunnen and Küssnacht will remain closed until further notice for safety reasons. Specialists are currently working securely on ropes to remove loose material from the demolition site.

The exact cause is being investigated

A large, unstable stone hanging above the road with a dangerous crack in the slope poses a particular challenge. This has to be removed by hand as it poses a considerable danger to traffic. If the rock cannot be removed, the road will remain closed.

The exact cause of the landslide is still being investigated. It is possible that the combination of intense rainfall, snow and subsequent melt water over the last few days has destabilized the slope.