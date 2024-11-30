Rockfall Weggis LU Landslide on the lakeside road in Weggis LU. Image: BRK News Around 20 cubic meters of earth came loose Image: BRK News Specialists are currently working securely on ropes to remove loose material from the demolition site. Image: BRK News A large, unstable rock poses a particular challenge. Image: BRK News If the rock cannot be removed today, the road will remain closed. Image: BRK News Rockfall Weggis LU Landslide on the lakeside road in Weggis LU. Image: BRK News Around 20 cubic meters of earth came loose Image: BRK News Specialists are currently working securely on ropes to remove loose material from the demolition site. Image: BRK News A large, unstable rock poses a particular challenge. Image: BRK News If the rock cannot be removed today, the road will remain closed. Image: BRK News

On Friday evening, a landslide falls on the lakeside road in Weggis LU. A risky boulder now has to be removed by hand.

Sven Ziegler

On Friday evening at around 8 p.m., a landslide occurred on the Seestrasse in Weggis LU. Around 20 cubic meters of earth came loose and buried the road along Lake Lucerne. This was reported by the BRK News emergency services.

Part of the safety net was swept away during the fall. Fortunately, no one was injured, but the stretch of road between Brunnen and Küssnacht will remain closed until further notice for safety reasons. Specialists are currently working securely on ropes to remove loose material from the demolition site.

The exact cause is being investigated

A large, unstable stone hanging above the road with a dangerous crack in the slope poses a particular challenge. This has to be removed by hand as it poses a considerable danger to traffic. If the rock cannot be removed, the road will remain closed.

The exact cause of the landslide is still being investigated. It is possible that the combination of intense rainfall, snow and subsequent melt water over the last few days has destabilized the slope.