The power outage affected large parts of the city of Lucerne. Alertswiss

Dominik Müller

Parts of the city of Lucerne were affected by a power outage on Monday morning. According to the warning app Alertswiss, the Neustadt area and the Tribschen district were particularly affected. The fault has since been rectified.

An eyewitness described his impressions on site to "20 Minuten": "The traffic lights aren't working." Cars were at a standstill and people were streaming out of the local stores.