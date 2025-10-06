  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myAI
  4. myCloud
  5. TV
  6. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myAI
  5. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Disruption on Monday morning Large-scale power outage in the city of Lucerne rectified

Dominik Müller

6.10.2025

The power outage affected large parts of the city of Lucerne.
The power outage affected large parts of the city of Lucerne.
Alertswiss

Parts of the city of Lucerne were without power on Monday morning. The fault has now been rectified.

06.10.2025, 09:34

06.10.2025, 10:04

Parts of the city of Lucerne were affected by a power outage on Monday morning. According to the warning app Alertswiss, the Neustadt area and the Tribschen district were particularly affected. The fault has since been rectified.

An eyewitness described his impressions on site to "20 Minuten": "The traffic lights aren't working." Cars were at a standstill and people were streaming out of the local stores.