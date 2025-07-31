Weather on August 1: Mixed with bright spells in the evening
The federal holiday is showing its changeable side this year. As MeteoNews reports, an almost stationary low pressure system over Denmark continues to influence the weather in Switzerland. Especially in the Alps and the south, rain showers and local thunderstorms are to be expected throughout the day. It will also remain unsettled in the lowlands, accompanied by moderate south-westerly to westerly winds in places - and even strong winds in the mountains.
Nevertheless, there is a small glimmer of hope for August 1: the situation in the lowlands will calm down somewhat in the evening. According to the MeteoNews forecast, it could remain at least partly dry there, so that fireworks can take place as planned in many places.
The situation is different in the Alps: Here, widespread showers are still possible at the beginning of the night. Temperatures in the north will remain subdued at 20 to 22 degrees. In the south, it should be somewhat more pleasant at around 25 degrees and mostly dry at the start of the night.
12.36 pm
Largest Swiss flag tears as it unfurls
An oversized Swiss flag tore after being unfurled on a meadow slope at the foot of the Säntis on Thursday. Due to the bad weather, the flag could not be hung on the north face of the mountain as usual.
Numerous helpers lent a hand to unroll the flag on the alpine meadow near Schwägalp. Due to the weather forecast, those responsible at Säntis Bahnen opted for this alternative for the first time. Specialists finally anchored the flag, measuring 80 by 80 meters and weighing more than 700 kilograms, to the ground.
Shortly after being rolled out, the flag tore due to a gust of wind. Read more about it here.
Ostermundigen brings 2000s stars to Ostermundigen on August 1
On August 1, Ostermundigen is hosting a festival with well-known names from the 90s and 2000s - including DJ Tomekk, Mola Adebisi and Dante Thomas. It is surprising that such a line-up is not to be seen in Zurich or Bern, but in the Bernese suburb. blue News asked the organizers.
As festival director Oliver Amonn explains, the team has been working with international artist agencies for years. Through a personal contact with DJ Tomekk, who according to Amonn is a long-time friend of the team, further acts could be signed. Many of the artists are on the road together at similar festivals - this makes planning and coordination easier.
The festival is an offshoot of the Sommerliebe Openair, which has been taking place in Ostermundigen for almost ten years. The municipality has always been cooperative and the area around the outdoor pool is well developed and suitable for events with a festival character.
According to Amonn, the fact that August 1st falls on a Friday this year offered the opportunity to expand the concept with an independent 90s/2000s festival.
08.20 a.m.
August 1st is Michelle Gisin's favorite holiday
For ski racer Michelle Gisin, August 1st is her favorite holiday of the year. The national holiday has a long tradition in her ski-mad family.
It almost seems as if the Gisin family simply doesn't have time for celebrations in winter. Advent is in the middle of the World Cup season. "And December 25 is often another travel day," says Michelle Gisin in an interview with CH Media on Thursday. She can't enjoy Christmas very much.
"August 1st is a very conscious family day for us," says the 31-year-old. She is the younger sister of Marc and Dominique Gisin. The family, who like to push the pace on the snow, take it easy in summer. On the national holiday, the family gets together for brunch.
Her partner, Italian ski racer Luca De Aliprandini, will also be there. "We'll also take this opportunity to look after the house - our new home is currently being built in Engelberg," reveals the Obwalden native.
04.30 a.m.
There are 1st August speeches even before the national holiday
In many places in Switzerland, the August 1st celebrations begin today, Thursday. Several members of the Federal Council are also giving speeches on the eve of the national holiday.
Environment Minister Albert Rösti has a real marathon program ahead of him. The SVP minister will give a total of six speeches on July 31 and August 1. He will begin his journey in Basse-Vendline in the Jura before traveling to Lucerne. The next day, he will travel to Goms in Valais, Pierrafortscha in Fribourg and Les Planchettes in the canton of Neuchâtel before appearing in Oberbölchen in Basel.
Interior Minister Elisabeth Baume-Schneider will also take part in two National Day events. On July 31, she will be in Rorschach in the canton of St. Gallen. The next day she will travel to Delley in Fribourg in the morning and to Tresa in Ticino in the evening.
Guy Parmelin will give his first speech on July 31 in the Valais municipality of Fully. On August 1, the Minister of Economic Affairs will attend the farm brunch at the Stüdelihof in Solothurn before ending his day in Klosters in Graubünden.
02.14 a.m.
Keller-Sutter does her duty by the book on August 1 - other Federal Councillors run marathons
On August 1, several Federal Councillors will be traveling the country and making numerous speeches - with Albert Rösti leading the way with six appearances. President Karin Keller-Sutter, on the other hand, remains reserved and only makes one public appearance: on the Rütli. Further messages to the population and the Swiss abroad are recorded - and that's all she has to do.