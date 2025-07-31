2.03 pm

The federal holiday is showing its changeable side this year. As MeteoNews reports, an almost stationary low pressure system over Denmark continues to influence the weather in Switzerland. Especially in the Alps and the south, rain showers and local thunderstorms are to be expected throughout the day. It will also remain unsettled in the lowlands, accompanied by moderate south-westerly to westerly winds in places - and even strong winds in the mountains.

Nevertheless, there is a small glimmer of hope for August 1: the situation in the lowlands will calm down somewhat in the evening. According to the MeteoNews forecast, it could remain at least partly dry there, so that fireworks can take place as planned in many places.

The situation is different in the Alps: Here, widespread showers are still possible at the beginning of the night. Temperatures in the north will remain subdued at 20 to 22 degrees. In the south, it should be somewhat more pleasant at around 25 degrees and mostly dry at the start of the night.