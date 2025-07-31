The flag tears shortly after being unfurled. KEYSTONE

As every year, a huge Swiss flag was to adorn the Säntis on August 1st. Due to bad weather, the flag was moved to an alpine meadow near Schwägalp - but even there the flag could not withstand the wind.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you Due to bad weather conditions, the flag was not unfurled on the north face of the Säntis for the first time, but on a meadow.

A strong gust of wind tore the 80 by 80 meter flag shortly after it was unfurled.

In previous years, the traditional event has been damaged or canceled due to the weather. Show more

An oversized Swiss flag was torn apart on Thursday after being unfurled on a meadow slope at the foot of the Säntis. Due to the bad weather, the flag could not be hung on the north face of the mountain as usual.

Numerous helpers lent a hand to unroll the flag on the alpine meadow near Schwägalp. Due to the weather forecast, those responsible at Säntis Bahnen opted for this alternative for the first time. Specialists finally anchored the flag, measuring 80 by 80 meters and weighing more than 700 kilograms, to the ground.

Shortly after being rolled out, the flag tore due to a gust of wind, as a correspondent reported to the Keystone-SDA news agency. Those responsible then attempted to mend the vertical tear, which almost severed part of the flag, on the slope.

The flag also tore on the rock face

On July 31, 2009, workers at height unfurled an oversized Swiss flag on the north face of Eastern Switzerland's local mountain for the first time.

The action was then planned annually for the Swiss National Day, but had to be canceled due to bad weather. In addition, the hanging red and white flag has torn on the rock face in some years due to strong winds.