On voting Sunday, many ballots were not counted because they were classified as "invalid". Two cantons explain themselves.

One thing immediately stands out in the referendum on the cash initiative last Sunday: In Lucerne and Thurgau, a particularly large number of invalid ballot papers ended up in the ballot boxes. In Lucerne it was 1.3 percent, in Thurgau even 1.8 percent. By comparison, the proportion was just 0.01% in the canton of Zurich and 0.04% in St. Gallen.

Anyone looking for the reasons quickly realizes that although voting took place nationwide on Sunday, it is not the federal government that decides when a ballot paper is invalid - but the cantons. And there is a bit of a proliferation of rules.

The cantonal differences in invalid votes are huge. Blue News

Large ballot paper sheet due to cash stub question

The canton of Lucerne has no conclusive explanation for the high proportion of invalid votes. Although the municipalities count the votes themselves, they do not systematically record the reasons for this, as Larissa Probst, Head of Communications at the Lucerne Department of Justice and Security, explains on request.

However, feedback from the municipalities suggests that many voters have put the ballot paper in the return envelope without the voting envelope provided. One possible reason: the ballot paper was larger than usual this time - due to the initiative, counter-proposal and run-off question - and had to be folded. According to Probst, this could have led to some confusion.

The information from Thurgau is much more detailed. On request, Patrick Odermatt from the legal service of the Thurgau state chancellery cites the most common reasons for invalid votes in postal votes: a missing ballot paper envelope, no signature on the voting card or a voting card that accidentally ended up in the ballot paper envelope.

Odermatt emphasizes that the high figures are not an aberration: Thurgau already recorded similar figures in the last vote at the end of November 2025 with 1229 invalid votes.

A cantonal directive to the municipalities of Thurgau makes it clear that the aim is to record the correct number of invalid votes - and not to keep them artificially low. Marius Kobi, Head of Legal Services, also says: "The figures are comparable across the referendums and there are no irregularities compared to previous votes."

Not all cantons have the same reasons

In any case, caution is required when comparing cantons. Not all cantons have the same grounds for invalidity. In Appenzell Ausserrhoden, for example, the voting card does not even have to be signed when voting by post - which is mandatory in Thurgau.

The Federal Chancellery also confirms this: Although the Federal Act on Political Rights lists the general grounds for invalidity, cantons are allowed to lay down additional rules. Another decisive factor is whether incorrect votes are counted as "void" (and therefore not included in the statistics) or "invalid" - this has a significant impact on the figures. However, the Federal Chancellery has no indications that the criteria are interpreted differently from canton to canton.

And another detail: the design of the ballot papers is also partly in the hands of the cantons. In some cantons, the ballot papers are crossed out, while in others they are perforated so that the ballot paper can be folded more easily. This would probably have helped some voters to use the oversized ballot paper for the cash vote correctly.

