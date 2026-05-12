The criminal court in Basel. (archive picture) sda

For years, a woman from Laufental faked a successful life for her former school friend. Using fabricated stories about insurance, real estate and assets, she eventually obtained loans of more than 160,000 francs. The 58-year-old has now been sentenced.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you A 58-year-old woman from Laufental obtained a total of around 165,000 francs from a former school friend.

Among other things, the accused faked a high life insurance policy and financial securities that did not even exist.

The Baselland Criminal Court sentenced the woman to a partial prison sentence for commercial fraud and multiple forgery of documents. Show more

When two former school friends met again years after their time together in eastern Switzerland, one of them apparently had no idea what she was getting herself into. As reported by "bz Basel", the now 58-year-old woman from Laufental presented herself as a successful psychologist with a condominium and sporting ambitions. She later admitted in court that large parts of this self-portrayal had been fabricated.

The case took a criminally relevant turn in 2019 at the latest. The woman asked her former acquaintance for financial help. She urgently needed money due to allegedly missing payments from a daily sickness benefits insurance policy. According to the indictment, the 10,000 francs initially requested quickly turned into 15,000 francs during the personal meeting.

In order to create trust, the accused presented fictitious securities, according to the court. These included an alleged life insurance policy for 850,000 francs. In fact, this security did not exist. The claimed daily allowance payments were also never in prospect. The insurance company had previously established that the woman had not earned any relevant income.

Forged certificate of inheritance presented

Despite the lack of repayments, contact was initially maintained. However, the financial support continued to increase. In the end, the defendant's school friend transferred a total of around 165,000 francs.

According to "bz Basel", a forged certificate of inheritance weighed particularly heavily in court. This was intended to create the impression that the school friend was registered as the beneficiary of a life insurance policy in the event of the debtor's death.

The judges also noted that the woman had been living in difficult financial circumstances for many years. She had already been convicted of embezzlement in eastern Switzerland in 2011. Although this previous conviction could no longer be taken into account directly when sentencing, it was included in the assessment of her future behavior, according to the court.

The Baselland Criminal Court ultimately sentenced the 58-year-old to a partial prison sentence of 30 months for commercial fraud and multiple forgery of documents. Of this, 24 months were conditional and she must serve six months.

In addition, the woman must pay procedural and court costs of more than CHF 10,000. She had already acknowledged repayment of over 160,000 francs. The verdict is not yet final.