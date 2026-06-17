While the value-added tax will indeed be raised to finance the 13th AHV pension, there will be no increase in payroll contributions. This is because the National Council approved only one of the two financing proposals put forward by the Conciliation Conference. The GLP was the deciding factor in the decision.

Value-added tax will be raised to fund the 13th AHV pension, but there will be no additional payroll deductions. This was confirmed following the National Council’s decision on Wednesday. (Featured image)

The Conciliation Conference had based its proposals on the decisions of the Council of States. As expected, its proposal had been approved by the upper chamber last week with a clear majority. In the National Council, however, the center-right majority—which did not want higher payroll contributions—prevailed.

The lower house approved only the Conciliation Committee’s proposal to increase the value-added tax, by a vote of 104 to 87, with 7 abstentions. The SP, the Center Party, the Greens, and the GLP voted in favor, while the SVP and the FDP voted against.

The National Council rejected the 0.2 percentage point increase in payroll taxes by a vote of 98 to 96, with 4 abstentions. The SVP, FDP, and GLP, which had opposed higher payroll deductions, ultimately prevailed and brought down the partial bill. The final vote on the VAT increase is now pending.

Call for an Overall Strategy

Polls showed that higher taxes did not have majority support among the public, said Diana Gutjahr (SVP/TG). The minority did not want to finance the 13th pension on its own, but rather to incorporate the “thirteenth” into an overall strategy.

Cyril Aellen (FDP/GE) also called for an honest explanation of the costs of the 13th pension, with an eye toward a flexible retirement age. Without structural reforms, workers and businesses should not be burdened with additional costs. “We are opposed to a policy that distributes benefits today and sends out the bills tomorrow.”

The decision to simply raise the value-added tax came about thanks to the GLP. The caucus does not want further redistribution from the young to the old and therefore opposes higher payroll contributions, said Patrick Hässig (ZH). The GLP, however, supports the higher value-added tax as a way to bridge the gap toward a solution.

This would allow the 13th pension to be partially financed and maintain pressure for reforms to the AHV, Hässig said. And the public could vote on it.

Valérie Piller Carrard (SP/FR) reminded the opposing minority of the public’s rejection of a higher retirement age. The majority wants sustainable financing, echoed Barbara Gysi (SP/SG). “Anyone who says ‘no’ today wants to raise the retirement age.”

Even if the motion does not fully finance the 13th pension, it prevents the AHV fund from dwindling and the need for new measures to arise quickly, said Thomas Rechsteiner (Center/AI). It is an illusion to believe that the funding gap can be closed by raising the retirement age.

Those who live solely on their AHV pension have no interest in dismantling the AHV, warned Léonore Porchet (Greens/VD). Rejecting the Conciliation Conference’s proposal would be irresponsible, she cautioned.

Not a Done Deal Yet

The solution approved by the Chambers is not yet a done deal, as it must still pass the final votes on Friday. In addition, the people and the cantons must approve the higher value-added tax, because the Constitution must be amended to implement the increase.

According to the Chambers’ decisions, the value-added tax will increase by 0.4 percentage points to fund the 13th AHV pension. The reduced rate for everyday necessities—including food and medication—will remain unchanged. The VAT increase is expected to generate approximately 1.5 billion Swiss francs annually for the AHV by 2030.

The 13th pension will be paid out for the first time at the end of the year; 4.2 billion francs will be needed for this in 2026. This figure is expected to reach approximately 4.5 billion in 2030 and 5.4 billion in 2040. However, the federal government also contributes to the costs, covering about one-fifth of AHV expenditures.