Dozens of people died in the fire at "Le Constellation". Keystone/Jean-Christophe Bott

A new online platform is causing controversy in the criminal proceedings surrounding the fire disaster in Crans-Montana. A lawyer is collecting pictures and witness statements there - the defense of the accused is now calling for the public prosecutor's office to intervene.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you A lawyer for the victims' families has launched a platform to collect pictures and witness statements about the Crans-Montana fire.

The defense of the couple running the site is demanding that the Valais public prosecutor close the site immediately.

The main criticism is the risk that such an initiative could influence the ongoing investigations. Show more

A new controversy has erupted in the complex criminal proceedings surrounding the fire disaster in Crans-Montana. As the newspaper Le Temps reports, the defense of the accused operator couple has asked the Valais public prosecutor's office to have a private online platform closed down.

The site was initiated by Romain Jordan, who represents several families of victims. Witnesses to the fire are invited to submit photos, videos or tips via the platform. The information is to be submitted anonymously and confidentially.

Defense calls for intervention

According to information from "Le Temps", the defense of the accused has requested urgent intervention from the Valais authorities. Specifically, this involves an immediate blocking or a formal order to close the website.

The defense's concern: Such a "parallel collection" of evidence is not provided for in Swiss criminal law and could disrupt the official investigation. In particular, it is feared that witness statements could be influenced or mixed up before they are formally collected by the competent authorities.

Much encouragement, but also criticism

According to the newspaper, Jordan explained that he did not want to take the place of the prosecuting authorities. The aim is to support the investigation and find answers for the victims. In media interviews, he pointed out that he had been inspired by foreign examples, among others, in which information from the public had contributed to clarification.

Critics, however, see considerable risks in this. In Valais, the public prosecutor's office conducts the investigations, supported by the police and in compliance with clear procedural rules. A parallel collection of information by a party to the proceedings is problematic - especially as guaranteed anonymity makes it more difficult to verify the information.

Risk for the proceedings

According to "Le Temps", the handling of potential witnesses is also legally tricky. In principle, parties are not allowed to make direct contact with witnesses during ongoing proceedings so as not to influence their statements. It remains to be seen whether information received via such a platform could later be considered usable evidence.

The Valais public prosecutor's office did not wish to comment to "Le Temps".