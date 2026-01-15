Following the fatal fire in the "Le Constellation" bar in Crans-Montana, the lawyer for the family of a deceased employee has spoken out. She contradicts the account of the operators - and speaks of violation and contradictions.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you The lawyer for Cyane's family criticizes the public reaction of bar owner Jessica Moretti.

According to the lawyer, the closeness described between the owner's family and the 24-year-old contradicts the files.

The relatives want to continue the legal process. Show more

Two weeks after the devastating fire at the "Le Constellation" bar in Crans-Montana, the family of one of the victims is making serious accusations. The lawyer for the relatives of waitress Cyane P. (24), who died in the accident, sharply criticizes the public portrayal of the operators.

Speaking to French broadcaster BFMTV, lawyer Sophie Haenni said that the family was "deeply shocked" and felt powerlessness, injustice and anger. The relatives were particularly disturbed by the reaction of Jessica Moretti, co-manager of the restaurant.

After being questioned by the Valais public prosecutor's office, Moretti had publicly apologized and expressed her sympathy to the victims. However, these words were "not well received" by the family, according to Haenni. The relatives had taken offense at the fact that the statements had not corresponded to the behaviour they had experienced on the night of the fire, said Haenni. However, she did not want to go into any more detail.

No "close, familial" relationship

In addition, Jessica Moretti and her husband Jacques Moretti had spoken of a "close, almost familial relationship" with Cyane during their questioning. This account is not supported by the files, says the lawyer. There was no particular familiarity between the young woman and the operators.

Haenni cites the written exchanges as an example. The parties were on friendly terms and the messages were mainly work-related. "It was mainly about instructions," says the lawyer.

According to Haenni, another element that speaks against the closeness described is a labor law procedure. Cyane had contacted the relevant office before her death to request an employment contract as well as salary and work references.

The family has now decided to take the long legal route. They are "ready for the fight", says Haenni. The aim is not only to come to terms with the criminal proceedings , but also to ensure that safety regulations are consistently adhered to in future so that such a tragedy does not happen again.