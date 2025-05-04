The Russian embassy in Bern. Keystone

A lawyer spits on the sign of the Russian embassy in Bern while jogging. The action results in a fine.

He was sentenced to a fine of 6900 francs and procedural costs of 500 francs for assaulting a national emblem.

The incident, which is seen as a political protest against Switzerland's stance on the war in Ukraine, also attracted the attention of Justice Minister Beat Jans. Show more

An unusual incident in Bern in February 2024 is attracting widespread attention: A lawyer working in the legal department of a company close to the federal government spat on the sign of the Russian embassy while jogging, as reported by SonntagsBlick. This action, which is seen as a protest against Switzerland's stance on the war in Ukraine, resulted in a fine of CHF 6,900 and legal costs of CHF 500.

The incident took place on a Thursday evening in the Brunnadern quarter, a district known for its foreign representations.

The jogger passed the consular section of the Russian embassy and spat on the gold-colored sign at the entrance gate. Unfortunately for him, the embassy guards of the Canton of Bern were on site that evening and were able to apprehend the jogger after a short pursuit.

Justice Minister Jans involved

The Office of the Attorney General sentenced the lawyer for assaulting a foreign national emblem. The sentence includes 30 daily rates of 230 francs each. The case even attracted the attention of Justice Minister Beat Jans, as it is a political offense that could disrupt relations with foreign countries.

The green light from the highest political level was needed for the investigation to take place at all. Such permission to prosecute is rarely granted.

Despite the sentence, the lawyer stands by his opinion. He accepted the penalty order, but plans to donate three times the amount of the legal costs to an organization that supports the victims of Russian torture in Ukraine.