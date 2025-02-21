A lawyer from Basel transferred 250,000 francs from a managed account with 58 million euros. He has now been sentenced. sda

A lawyer from Basel is facing the end of his career after unlawfully appropriating 250,000 francs. The court sentenced him to a conditional prison sentence.

A Basel lawyer and notary had the task of managing 58 million euros. However, after changing the currency twice, he had 315,000 francs more in his account, from which he transferred 250,000 francs to his private account.

This act went almost undetected. Six years later, however, he had to answer to the criminal court in Basel. The court sentenced him to a conditional prison sentence of thirteen months for dishonest business management, as the "Basler Zeitung" writes. According to the court, the lawyer should have informed the actual owners of the 58 million euros.

He was also accused of breaching his duty of care. He should have identified all persons involved in order to rule out money laundering. However, he did not have this information and had to ask the clients for it afterwards.

Mitigating circumstances

The court considered a prison sentence of seventeen months to be appropriate, but took mitigating circumstances into account. The long duration of the trial, which was partly attributable to the public prosecutor's office, and the fact that two thirds of the limitation period had expired, led to the sentence being reduced to thirteen months, the newspaper report continued.

This conditional prison sentence is significantly less than the 26 months demanded by the public prosecutor's office, which would have meant a prison sentence.

UBS, the bank involved, reported suspicions of money laundering when the 58 million euros arrived in the lawyer's account. It demanded additional information, which the lawyer was unable to provide. If he had been transparent from the outset, he could have kept the 250,000 francs without risking a conviction.

