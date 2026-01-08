A week after the fatal fire disaster in Crans-Montana, lawyers for the victims' families are stepping up their demands. They are now calling for the operators of the "Le Constellation" bar to be remanded in custody.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you Lawyers for victims' families are calling for the operators of the Crans-Montana fire bar to be remanded in custody.

The aim is to dispel doubts about the impartiality and consistency of the investigations.

The operators reject the demands while the criminal investigation in Valais continues. Show more

One week after the fire at the "Le Constellation" bar in Crans-Montana, in which 40 people died and over 100 were injured, the criminal investigation is increasingly coming under fire. As reported by the French news channel BFMTV, Jean-Luc Addor, lawyer for the parents of one of the victims, is calling for the operators of the bar to be remanded in custody.

Addor explained on BFMTV that "all means must be used to leave as little room as possible for doubts about the impartiality of the investigation". The investigation must be conducted "credibly and with all the instruments provided for by law" - this explicitly includes pre-trial detention.

Sebastien Fanti is one of the lawyers representing the victims. AFP

In a letter to the responsible public prosecutor, Addor also demands that the municipality of Crans-Montana be denied joint plaintiff status, according to BFMTV. From his point of view, this could otherwise impair the investigation. The municipality has not yet commented publicly on this.

Geneva lawyer also demands arrest

Geneva lawyer Sébastien Fanti, who represents several victims' families, is also increasing the pressure. In an interview with"Le Parisien", he announced: "I will demand the arrest of the operators." Fanti also criticized the progress of the investigation so far and complained that no house searches had been carried out a week after the fire.

He told "Le Parisien" that this would "obviously not happen, as everyone here plays golf together" and that there was a great inconsistency in Valais because everyone knew each other.

The operators of the bar rejected the claims in a written statement. They will "in no way evade the investigation", it says. They said they were "deeply shocked and overwhelmed by pain" at the extent of the tragedy.

Investigation continues

At a media conference, the authorities admitted that no fire safety checks had been carried out at the restaurant since 2019, although such checks are generally scheduled annually. This omission is part of the ongoing investigation.

In addition to the criminal law dimension, there are also civil law issues. As blue News has already reported, a victim's lawyer is working on a possible state liability claim against the municipality of Crans-Montana. The question is whether the authorities breached their duty to monitor fire safety.

The operators of the bar are under investigation for negligent homicide, negligent bodily injury and negligently causing a fire. The presumption of innocence applies until a legally binding decision is reached.