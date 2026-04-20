Lea Blattner (in the center) at a political appearance in Bern in October 2025. (Archive) Keystone

Lea Blattner leaves the EPP after homophobic hostility and joins the Greens.

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No time? blue News summarizes for you Lea Blattner is switching from the EPP to the Greens after coming out.

She had previously resigned from the party following homophobic threats.

The EPP is investigating the incidents and planning measures to combat discrimination. Show more

Former EPP politician Lea Blattner from the canton of Basel-Landschaft wants to switch to the Greens after coming out. In mid-January, she announced her resignation as co-president of the Young EPP following homophobic threats, including from within her own party.

"My time with the EPP had a huge impact on me, and I'm grateful for that. At the same time, I realized how much space it takes to constantly have to defend your own identity," the former co-president of the Young EPP was quoted as saying in a Green Party press release on Monday morning.

According to her own statement, she wants to regain space for solution-oriented politics in the new party. Her focus is on an open, solidary and sustainable society.

The Greens are looking forward to giving Blattner a new political home, wrote Flavia Müller, President of the Allschwil-Schönenbuch Green Party. "Even though our color is green, we celebrate and support every single color of the rainbow."

Reappraisal underway

The former EPP party is currently in the process of coming to terms with what happened in January. After coming out as a queer person, she received homophobic threats and hate messages "from people close to the party", Blattner explained her resignation at the time. The politician filed a criminal complaint because of an anonymous threatening letter.

According to the EPP, it wants to strengthen protection, trust and respectful treatment with a joint investigation. The plan is to set up an independent contact point for members who are confronted with hate, discrimination or stressful conflicts. The EPP also called in external experts to help with the process, as was reported at the time.