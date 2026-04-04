Milk has polluted a stream over several kilometers in Villariaz FR. The police were able to identify the man suspected of being responsible: The 53-year-old man stated that around 250 liters of milk had accidentally leaked from a milk container.
The 53-year-old will be reported to the public prosecutor's office, the Fribourg cantonal police announced on Saturday.
The spillage occurred on Friday afternoon at around 3.30 pm. A walker reported to the police that the water of the Ruisseau des Nillettes in Villariaz had a milky color.
The game warden who responded found that the pollution extended several kilometers downstream, where milk had leaked from a clean water pipe. The ecosystem was polluted, but according to the police, no fish had died, at least for the time being.