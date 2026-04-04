  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myAI
  4. myCloud
  5. TV
  6. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myAI
  5. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

250 liters Milk spill pollutes stream in Villariaz FR

SDA

4.4.2026 - 10:37

Leaked milk polluted a stream in Villariaz, but no fish have died so far.
Leaked milk polluted a stream in Villariaz, but no fish have died so far.
Keystone

In Villariaz FR, a stream was contaminated with milk over several kilometers after around 250 liters leaked from a milk container. The person responsible is being charged.

Keystone-SDA

04.04.2026, 10:37

04.04.2026, 10:43

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • In Villariaz FR, milk polluted a stream for several kilometers.
  • Around 250 liters accidentally leaked from a container.
  • The police investigated the 53-year-old man responsible, who will be reported to the public prosecutor's office.
Show more

Milk has polluted a stream over several kilometers in Villariaz FR. The police were able to identify the man suspected of being responsible: The 53-year-old man stated that around 250 liters of milk had accidentally leaked from a milk container.

The 53-year-old will be reported to the public prosecutor's office, the Fribourg cantonal police announced on Saturday.

The spillage occurred on Friday afternoon at around 3.30 pm. A walker reported to the police that the water of the Ruisseau des Nillettes in Villariaz had a milky color.

The game warden who responded found that the pollution extended several kilometers downstream, where milk had leaked from a clean water pipe. The ecosystem was polluted, but according to the police, no fish had died, at least for the time being.