Leaked milk polluted a stream in Villariaz, but no fish have died so far. Keystone

In Villariaz FR, a stream was contaminated with milk over several kilometers after around 250 liters leaked from a milk container. The person responsible is being charged.

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No time? blue News summarizes for you In Villariaz FR, milk polluted a stream for several kilometers.

Around 250 liters accidentally leaked from a container.

The police investigated the 53-year-old man responsible, who will be reported to the public prosecutor's office. Show more

Milk has polluted a stream over several kilometers in Villariaz FR. The police were able to identify the man suspected of being responsible: The 53-year-old man stated that around 250 liters of milk had accidentally leaked from a milk container.

The 53-year-old will be reported to the public prosecutor's office, the Fribourg cantonal police announced on Saturday.

The spillage occurred on Friday afternoon at around 3.30 pm. A walker reported to the police that the water of the Ruisseau des Nillettes in Villariaz had a milky color.

The game warden who responded found that the pollution extended several kilometers downstream, where milk had leaked from a clean water pipe. The ecosystem was polluted, but according to the police, no fish had died, at least for the time being.