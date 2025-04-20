Kantonspolizei Schwyz

There was an accident in Siebnen SZ on Saturday evening. A learner driver and his companion collided with a railing. No one was injured.

Lea Oetiker

On Saturday, April 19, 2025, shortly after 6 p.m., a 30-year-old learner driver and his 34-year-old companion were driving from Schübelbach in the direction of Lachen. "At the so-called large traffic circle in Siebnen, he crossed over to the right-hand side of the road and collided with the railings of the bridge over the Wägitaler Aa river," wrote the Schwyz cantonal police in a statement.

All passengers were able to leave the car on their own. No one was injured, but there was considerable damage to property.

The Schübelbach fire department was called out to secure and recover the car. The maintenance service of the Canton of Schwyz and a private towing company were also deployed.