The car was totaled in the accident in Herisau AR, no one was injured. Kantonspolizei Appenzell Ausserrhoden

A learner driver had an accident in Herisau AR on Friday afternoon. The car came to a standstill on its side. The occupants of the car were uninjured.

Dominik Müller

Shortly before 3.30 p.m. on Friday, a 27-year-old learner driver was driving on Gossauerstrasse in Herisau AR. In the Mühlebühl area, the woman hit the traffic divider with her car, crashed into a signalization board and drove over a private parking space, writes the Appenzell Ausserrhoden cantonal police in a statement.

The car then broke through the tube fence and went over the retaining walls. The vehicle finally came to a standstill on its side on Mühlestrasse. The learner driver and the accompanying person were uninjured and were able to get out of the car with the help of passers-by.

The car was totaled. The damage to the fence is estimated at several thousand francs.