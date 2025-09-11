  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Serious accident in Dielsdorf ZH Learner rider crashes into delivery van - 18-year-old seriously injured

Sven Ziegler

11.9.2025

The motorcyclist was flown to hospital by Rega.
The motorcyclist was flown to hospital by Rega.
BRK News

A young motorcyclist collided head-on with a van in Dielsdorf on Wednesday evening. The 18-year-old suffered serious injuries and had to be flown to hospital by Rega.

11.09.2025, 12:00

11.09.2025, 12:01

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • In Dielsdorf ZH, an 18-year-old learner motorcyclist collided head-on with a delivery van.
  • The young man was seriously injured and flown to hospital in a critical condition.
  • The Zurich cantonal police are investigating the circumstances of the accident together with the public prosecutor's office.
Show more

A serious traffic accident occurred in Dielsdorf ZH on Wednesday evening. At around 10.30 p.m., an 18-year-old learner motorcyclist was traveling on Wehntalerstrasse from Regensdorf in the direction of Dielsdorf. In a long right-hand bend, he veered into the oncoming lane for reasons as yet unexplained.

There he collided head-on with an oncoming delivery van. The young man crashed and was left seriously injured in the adjacent grassland. According to the Zurich cantonal police, he was flown to hospital in a critical condition by a Rega rescue helicopter. The 45-year-old van driver was uninjured.

Police specialists collected extensive evidence to clarify the exact circumstances of the accident. The investigation is being carried out in close cooperation with the Zurich-Limmat public prosecutor's office.

In addition to the police and the public prosecutor's office, Rega, the Bülach hospital ambulance service, the Dielsdorf fire department and a towing company were also deployed.