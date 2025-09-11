The motorcyclist was flown to hospital by Rega. BRK News

A young motorcyclist collided head-on with a van in Dielsdorf on Wednesday evening. The 18-year-old suffered serious injuries and had to be flown to hospital by Rega.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you In Dielsdorf ZH, an 18-year-old learner motorcyclist collided head-on with a delivery van.

The young man was seriously injured and flown to hospital in a critical condition.

The Zurich cantonal police are investigating the circumstances of the accident together with the public prosecutor's office. Show more

A serious traffic accident occurred in Dielsdorf ZH on Wednesday evening. At around 10.30 p.m., an 18-year-old learner motorcyclist was traveling on Wehntalerstrasse from Regensdorf in the direction of Dielsdorf. In a long right-hand bend, he veered into the oncoming lane for reasons as yet unexplained.

There he collided head-on with an oncoming delivery van. The young man crashed and was left seriously injured in the adjacent grassland. According to the Zurich cantonal police, he was flown to hospital in a critical condition by a Rega rescue helicopter. The 45-year-old van driver was uninjured.

Police specialists collected extensive evidence to clarify the exact circumstances of the accident. The investigation is being carried out in close cooperation with the Zurich-Limmat public prosecutor's office.

In addition to the police and the public prosecutor's office, Rega, the Bülach hospital ambulance service, the Dielsdorf fire department and a towing company were also deployed.