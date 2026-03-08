KEYSTONE

In Aarau on Sunday night, an 18-year-old disregarded a police check and fled at high speed.

Lea Oetiker

A short time later, the city police were able to block the car and arrest the driver and two passengers.

The young man only had a learner's license, was driving without an accompanying person and is suspected of driving a stolen car while under the influence of drugs. Show more

A young driver evaded a police check in Aarau on Sunday night. Shortly before 2 a.m., a patrol from the city police wanted to stop a car in the city area, according to a statement. However, the driver disregarded the stop sign and fled at excessive speed, partly on the opposite lane, in the direction of Tellistrasse.

The city police were finally able to block the vehicle, a Toyota iQ, at an intersection and arrest the three occupants. It turned out that the 18-year-old driver only had a learner's permit and was driving without an authorized escort. He is also suspected of driving under the influence of drugs; a blood and urine test was ordered.

According to initial investigations, the car may have been stolen. In addition to the driver, there was a 17-year-old passenger and an 18-year-old girl - she was sitting in the passenger's footwell, as the vehicle only has two seats. The Aargau cantonal police have begun further investigations.