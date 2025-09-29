The man crashed into a garden fence. Kapo LU

In Kriens, a 22-year-old man without a driver's license stole a Mercedes and fled from the police. The journey ended in an accident - the damage to property amounts to around 25,000 francs.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you A 22-year-old Eritrean stole a relative's car on Saturday evening.

He evaded a police check, disregarded a red light and crashed into a garden fence in Kriens.

The man fled on foot but was arrested shortly afterwards. Show more

On Saturday evening, there was a spectacular escape from the police in Kriens LU. According to Lucerne police, a 22-year-old Eritrean man stole a Mercedes belonging to a relative shortly before 11.30 pm.

The man, who only has a learner's license, first drove to Lucerne and then back to Kriens. On the return journey, he was to be checked by a police patrol. Instead of stopping, he evaded the check, disregarded a red light and crashed into a signal board at excessive speed.

Despite the collision, he continued his escape. A short time later, he lost control of the vehicle and crashed into a garden fence on Horwerstrasse. He then fled on foot, but was arrested by the police a short time later.

The car and the infrastructure were damaged to the tune of around CHF 25,000. The public prosecutor's office in Emmen has opened an investigation and the vehicle has been seized.