The learner driver also had to go to court. (symbolic image) KEYSTONE

A learner driver in Bern was caught with too much THC in his blood. His companion also had to stand trial - but the high court acquitted her. A general obligation to ask about drug use is "unrealistic".

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you A learner driver was tested with more than 3 micrograms of THC per liter of blood.

The public prosecutor's office also wanted to prosecute the accompanying person.

The Bern High Court ruled: a duty to ask about drug use is disproportionate. Show more

A joint the evening before had serious consequences for a 53-year-old learner driver in December 2022: During a police check at a highway entrance, his rapid drug test reacted positively, and a blood test revealed more than twice as much THC as permitted. The man was subsequently convicted of driving while unfit to drive.

But he was not the only one who had to answer for his actions, as reported by theBerner Zeitungnewspaper. His female companion, who was assisting him on a private learner's ride that morning, was also charged. The Attorney General's Office argued that an accompanying person bears the same responsibility as the driver himself - and must at least actively inquire about the consumption of alcohol, drugs or medication.

Contradictory information from the authorities

However, the judges took a different view. The Bernese Jura-Seeland Regional Court had already acquitted the woman, and now the High Court has also confirmed the decision. There were no indications that she should have recognized the consumption. Furthermore, a general obligation to ask questions is "unrealistic" and disproportionate.

The responsibility cannot be shifted to accompanying persons alone, especially in the case of older or experienced learner drivers.

According to the "Berner Zeitung", the defense had emphasized that the woman had known nothing about the learner driver's habits. Although police officers described him as appearing apathetic and slurring his words, other reports described him as oriented and only slightly impaired. The High Court also spoke of contradictory statements.

The costs of the proceedings, amounting to just under CHF 10,000, will now be borne by the canton of Bern.