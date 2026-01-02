The car was destroyed in the accident. Kapo AG

An 18-year-old learner driver crashed his car around 40 meters down a slope in Laufenburg AG on New Year's Eve. The young man was uninjured - but tested positive for alcohol.

An 18-year-old learner driver escaped with a scare on New Year's Eve in Laufenburg AG: He crashed his car around 40 meters down a slope, but survived the accident unharmed.

As the Aargau police reported on Friday, the young man was driving on a side road when he left the road on a bend. The car presumably rolled over several times and came to a standstill against a tree stump.

"Miraculously, the driver was uninjured," wrote the police. The driver was able to free himself.

The police were only informed about the accident on New Year's Day in connection with the vehicle recovery. A test revealed that the driver was under the influence of alcohol and his learner's license was revoked. The 18-year-old will be reported to the public prosecutor's office. The vehicle was totaled.