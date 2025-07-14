30 km/h zones are to be restricted in future. sda

The Federal Council's plans to make the introduction of 30 km/h zones more difficult have provoked strong reactions. While some support Transport Minister Albert Rösti's course, others criticize it as backward-looking.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Transport Minister Albert Rösti wants to create new hurdles for 30 km/h zones.

Cities and the Association of Cities warn against encroaching on municipal autonomy.

Federal Councillor Albert Rösti wants to make it more difficult to set up 30 km/h zones in cities with a new ordinance. Cities and the Association of Cities criticize the proposal as an encroachment on municipal autonomy and warn of negative consequences for noise protection, safety and quality of life.

The blue News story on the Federal Council's current plans triggers a huge response on Monday. There is much discussion in the comments column.

Many blue News readers can certainly see something to be gained from the Federal Council's plans. "I have absolutely nothing against 30 km/h speed limits and zones where they are appropriate and really make sense for the safety of road users and residents. On the other hand, I am clearly against the blanket introduction of a 30 km/h speed limit across an entire urban area," writes reader "Frostgefahr", for example. "So in this case, I can only agree with the Federal Council's stance."

"The environment doesn't just exist for drivers"

"Campos" thinks: "This nonsensical 30 km/h madness must come to an end. Next will probably be 50 km/h on the highway." And "PeterG" thinks: "Mainly green cities would like to introduce 30 across the board. Zurich in particular hinders road traffic in this way. In neighborhood streets, 30 km/h is sensible and reasonable, but not on arterial roads."

User "Prutzonub" also has a clear opinion: "It's high time to make it more difficult for the left-wing green cities to get away with their nonsense when it comes to 30 km/h zones."

User "Robingwood0815", on the other hand, writes to the Environment Minister: "Free tip: the environment doesn't just exist for drivers whizzing past (against a backdrop of rapidly changing scenery) - quite the opposite." And "Hauffongu73" thinks: "If people tie their personal freedom to a speed limit, society is clearly doing too well. I also drive through two extensive 30 km/h zones every day and - you fellow citizens will be amazed - I'm still alive!"

"Thautzeleu21" also has no sympathy for the big discussion: "The car and car traffic are personified and portrayed as a species worthy of protection and under threat. Sometimes I wonder how long it will take evolution to produce the first humans with wheels."

Finally, "Gollum78" suggests a compromise: "You could also make a compromise and allow 40," he writes. Will these plans fall on Rösti's ears?