Swiss Mountain Aid also supports the renovation of small hotels in mountain regions. (archive picture) Keystone

Last year, Swiss Mountain Aid supported 580 projects with 32.2 million Swiss francs in donations. This was massively fewer projects than in the previous year, but this was due to the expiry of the solar impulse program, as announced by Berghilfe on Tuesday.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Around 53,000 people donated around 33.2 million francs to Berghilfe in 2025 - six million francs more than in the previous year. Income from bequests rose particularly sharply, from 13.7 to 18.4 million francs.

32.2 million francs were passed on to projects in mountain regions. With 580 projects, the record figure of 1030 supported measures was significantly undercut, according to the communiqué. The reason given by Berghilfe is that the temporary solar impulse program expired in December 2024. The program allowed support for the construction of solar systems in a simplified application process.

Without the impulse program, the number of approved projects increased by 44 compared to the previous year, the report continues. The amounts of money for the small and micro enterprises in the mountain region that received support are now back in the average range of previous years.

At CHF 7.6 million, by far the most money went to projects in the canton of Bern. This was followed by the cantons of Graubünden with just under CHF 5 million and St. Gallen with CHF 3.3 million.