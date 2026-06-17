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Financing the 13th Pension “Let the poor pay”: Readers are upset about the AHV decision

Petar Marjanović

17.6.2026

The National Council wants to finance the 13th AHV pension through a higher value-added tax—not through higher payroll contributions. In the comments section of blue News, this has sparked fierce criticism, but also some support.

17.06.2026, 16:57

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • The 13th AHV pension is set to be paid out for the first time at the end of the year.
  • To fund this, the National Council wants to raise the value-added tax by 0.4 percentage points; it narrowly rejected higher payroll deductions.
  • Many readers criticize the decision as unfair, while others consider the VAT increase the fairer solution.
Show more

The financing of the 13th AHV pension is stirring up strong emotions. On Wednesday morning, the National Council rejected higher payroll contributions of 0.2 percentage points by a vote of 98 to 96, with 4 abstentions. Instead, the value-added tax is set to rise by 0.4 percentage points.

The reduced rate for everyday necessities such as food and medicine will remain unchanged. The fact is, however, that the payroll contributions would have placed a significantly heavier burden on high earners. Although all wages would have been taxed at the same percentage rate, in Swiss francs, the payroll deduction for a monthly salary of 20,000 francs (240 francs per year) would have been significantly higher than for 4,000 francs (48 francs per year).

The proposal was part of the motion put forward by the Conciliation Conference of the National Council and the Council of States, but it was rejected by a margin of just two votes.

This decision has drawn a great deal of criticism in the comments section. One reader writes: “Now pensioners are being made to foot the bill: First we pay higher taxes, then even higher VAT on top of that!” His conclusion: “High earners pay almost nothing!” Several comments accuse the SVP and FDP of going easy on high earners and the wealthy.

One reader counters that higher earners pay more VAT because of their higher consumption. Another describes financing through VAT as “right and fairer” because “everyone, including retirees,” contributes.

«I think financing through VAT is right and fairer. That way, everyone pays, including retirees.»

Other readers suggest alternative sources of funding—such as capital gains, dividends, a luxury tax, or the subsidy fund.

Another reader appeals to pensioners ahead of the upcoming referendum on the VAT increase: “Dear pensioners, a ‘NO’ vote is a must!”

Politically, the decision was close. In the vote on the increase in payroll contributions, the SVP, FDP, and GLP prevailed. The GLP, however, voted in favor of the VAT increase.

Finanzierung der 13. AHV-Rente über Lohnprozente

Die Einigungskonferenz schlug vor, dass die 13. AHV-Rente unter anderem über 0,2 Prozentpunkte höhere Lohnbeiträge finanziert wird.

Ja Zustimmung zu Finanzierung über Lohnabgabe
Nein Ablehnung des Kompromissvorschlags
96Ja 98Nein 4Enthalten
Name Partei Kanton Stimme
Jean-Luc Addor SVP VS Ja
Cyril Aellen FDP GE Nein
Thomas Aeschi SVP ZG Nein
Islam Alijaj SP ZH Ja
Céline Amaudruz SVP GE Nein
Emmanuel Amoos SP VS Ja
Gerhard Andrey Grüne FR Ja
Sibel Arslan Grüne BS Ja
Christine Badertscher Grüne BE Ja
Jacqueline Badran SP ZH Ja
Maya Bally Mitte AG Ja
Bettina Balmer FDP ZH Nein
Nicole Barandun Mitte ZH Ja
Kilian Baumann Grüne BE Ja
Martin Bäumle GLP ZH Nein
Samuel Bendahan SP VD Ja
Rudi Berli Grüne GE Ja
Kathrin Bertschy GLP BE Nein
Edgar Bischof SVP AR Nein
Thomas Bläsi SVP GE Nein
Dominik Blunschy Mitte SZ Ja
Philipp Matthias Bregy Mitte VS Ja
Florence Brenzikofer Grüne BL Ja
Simona Brizzi SP AG Ja
Roland Rino Büchel SVP SG Nein
Michaël Buffat SVP VD Nein
Manfred Bühler SVP BE Nein
Arbër Bullakaj SP SG Ja
Christine Bulliard-Marbach Mitte FR Ja
Thomas Burgherr SVP AG Nein
Roman Bürgi SVP SZ Nein
Yvonne Bürgin Mitte ZH Ja
Didier Calame SVP NE Nein
Hasan Candan SP LU Ja
Martin Candinas Mitte GR Ja
Isabelle Chappuis Mitte VD Ja
Clarence Chollet Grüne NE Ja
Katja Christ GLP BS Nein
Christophe Clivaz Grüne VS Ja
Damien Cottier FDP NE Nein
Brigitte Crottaz SP VD Ja
Christian Dandrès SP GE Ja
Thomas de Courten SVP BL Nein
Andrea de Meuron Grüne BE Ja
Simone de Montmollin FDP GE Nein
Jacqueline de Quattro FDP VD Nein
Linda De Ventura SP SH Ja
Marcel Dettling SVP SZ Nein
Loïc Dobler SP JU Ja
Marcel Dobler FDP SG Nein
Martine Docourt SP NE Ja
Michèle Dünki-Bättig SP ZH Ja
Regina Durrer-Knobel Mitte NW Ja
Mike Egger SVP SG Nein
Alex Farinelli FDP TI Nein
Laurence Fehlmann Rielle SP GE Ja
Nina Fehr Düsel SVP ZH Nein
Olivier Feller FDP VD Nein
Benjamin Fischer SVP ZH Nein
Giorgio Fonio Mitte TI Ja
Sylvain Freymond SVP VD Nein
Tamara Funiciello SP BE Ja
Andreas Gafner SVP BE Nein
Benoît Gaillard SP VD Ja
Laura Gantenbein Grüne SO Ja
Walter Gartmann SVP SG Nein
Anna Giacometti FDP GR Nein
Simone Gianini FDP TI Nein
Benjamin Giezendanner SVP AG Nein
Andreas Glarner SVP AG Nein
Christian Glur SVP AG Nein
Nadine Gobet FDP FR Nein
Roger Golay SVP GE Enthalten
Michael Götte SVP SG Nein
Michael Graber SVP VS Nein
Corina Gredig GLP ZH Nein
Jürg Grossen GLP BE Nein
Franz Grüter SVP LU Nein
Niklaus-Samuel Gugger Mitte ZH Ja
Lars Guggisberg SVP BE Nein
Diana Gutjahr SVP TG Nein
Barbara Gysi SP SG Ja
Greta Gysin Grüne TI Ja
Martin Haab SVP ZH Nein
Patrick Hässig GLP ZH Nein
Stefanie Heimgartner SVP AG Nein
Erich Hess SVP BE Nein
Lorenz Hess Mitte BE Ja
Alois Huber SVP AG Nein
Martin Hübscher SVP ZH Abwesend
Roman Hug SVP GR Nein
Thomas Hurter SVP SH Nein
Christian Imark SVP SO Nein
Jessica Jaccoud SP VD Ja
Matthias Samuel Jauslin GLP AG Nein
Marc Jost Mitte BE Ja
Irène Kälin Grüne AG Ja
Sidney Kamerzin Mitte VS Ja
Pius Kaufmann Mitte LU Ja
Delphine Klopfenstein Broggini Grüne GE Ja
Thomas Knutti SVP BE Nein
Nicolas Kolly SVP FR Nein
Philipp Kutter Mitte ZH Ja
Miriam Locher SP BL Ja
Christian Lohr Mitte TG Ja
Raphaël Mahaim Grüne VD Ja
Vincent Maitre Mitte GE Enthalten
Piero Marchesi SVP TI Nein
Min Li Marti SP ZH Ja
Samira Marti SP BL Ja
Magdalena Martullo-Blocher SVP GR Nein
Nadine Masshardt SP BE Ja
Thomas Matter SVP ZH Nein
Andreas Meier Mitte AG Ja
Mattea Meyer SP ZH Ja
Sophie Michaud Gigon Grüne VD Ja
Simon Michel FDP SO Nein
Fabian Molina SP ZH Ja
Leo Müller Mitte LU Ja
Stefan Müller-Altermatt Mitte SO Ja
Philippe Nantermod FDP VS Nein
Reto Nause Mitte BE Ja
Jacques Nicolet SVP VD Enthalten
Nicolò Paganini Mitte SG Ja
Pierre-André Page SVP FR Präsident
Yvan Pahud SVP VD Nein
Paolo Pamini SVP TI Nein
Gerhard Pfister Mitte ZG Ja
Valérie Piller Carrard SP FR Ja
Léonore Porchet Grüne VD Ja
Barbara Portmann GLP AG Nein
Hans-Peter Portmann FDP ZH Nein
Katharina Prelicz-Huber Grüne ZH Ja
Jon Pult SP GR Ja
Lorenzo Quadri SVP TI Nein
Thomas Rechsteiner Mitte AI Ja
Lukas Reimann SVP SG Nein
Estelle Revaz SP GE Ja
Katja Riem SVP BE Nein
Christoph Riner SVP AG Nein
Maja Riniker FDP AG Nein
Markus Ritter Mitte SG Ja
Benjamin Roduit Mitte VS Ja
Anna Rosenwasser SP ZH Ja
David Roth SP LU Ja
Marie-France Roth Pasquier Mitte FR Ja
Daniel Ruch FDP VD Nein
Monika Rüegger SVP OW Nein
Hans Jörg Rüegsegger SVP BE Nein
Farah Rumy SP SO Ja
Gregor Rutz SVP ZH Nein
Franziska Ryser Grüne SG Ja
Regine Sauter FDP ZH Nein
Barbara Schaffner GLP ZH Nein
Peter Schilliger FDP LU Nein
Nina Schläfli SP TG Ja
Therese Schläpfer SVP ZH Nein
Marionna Schlatter Grüne ZH Ja
Anna-Béatrice Schmaltz Grüne ZH Ja
Ueli Schmezer SP BE Ja
Pascal Schmid SVP TG Nein
Daniela Schneeberger FDP BL Nein
Meret Schneider Grüne ZH Ja
Elisabeth Schneider-Schneiter Mitte BL Ja
Markus Schnyder SVP GL Nein
Priska Seiler Graf SP ZH Ja
Andri Silberschmidt FDP ZH Nein
Sandra Sollberger SVP BL Nein
Daniel Sormanni SVP GE Ja
Simon Stadler Mitte UR Ja
Fabienne Stämpfli GLP BE Nein
Barbara Steinemann SVP ZH Nein
Thomas Stettler SVP JU Enthalten
Bruno Storni SP TI Ja
Manuel Strupler SVP TG Nein
Gabriela Suter SP AG Ja
Vroni Thalmann-Bieri SVP LU Nein
Heinz Theiler FDP SZ Nein
Michael Töngi Grüne LU Ja
Jean Tschopp SP VD Ja
Mauro Tuena SVP ZH Nein
Brenda Tuosto SP VD Ja
Nadja Umbricht Pieren SVP BE Nein
Kris Vietze FDP TG Nein
Susanne Vincenz-Stauffacher FDP SG Nein
Patricia von Falkenstein FDP BS Nein
Erich Vontobel SVP ZH Nein
Bruno Walliser SVP ZH Nein
Beat Walti FDP ZH Nein
Ernst Wandfluh SVP BE Nein
Christian Wasserfallen FDP BE Nein
Céline Weber GLP VD Nein
Laurent Wehrli FDP VD Nein
Manuela Weichelt Grüne ZG Ja
Cédric Wermuth SP AG Ja
Priska Wismer-Felder Mitte LU Ja
Sarah Wyss SP BS Ja
Rémy Wyssmann SVP SO Nein
Andrea Zryd SP BE Ja
Ursula Zybach SP BE Ja

The matter is not yet completely settled. The VAT bill still has to pass the final votes on Friday. After that, the people and the cantons must approve it, because the increase requires a constitutional amendment. The higher value-added tax could bring in an additional 1.4 to 1.6 billion francs per year for the AHV by 2030. That is nowhere near enough to finance the 13th AHV pension.

The FDP sharply criticized the decision, stating in a press release: “The center-left is making consumption more expensive.” The party boasts that it was “the only party to vote unanimously against the additional burden” and announced that it would fight the “irresponsible tax increase by any means necessary.”

Sharp criticism is also coming from the left: The SP, which had approved the higher payroll contributions, is now warning against raising the retirement age following the “no” vote. “The FDP and SVP refuse to implement and finance the clear referendum decision on the 13th AHV pension,” SP Co-President Mattea Meyer is quoted as saying by her party. Unlike the FDP, the SP announces that it will campaign in the referendum for the partial financing of the 13th AHV pension.

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