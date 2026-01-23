The National Council wants to finance the 13th AHV pension through a higher value-added tax—not through higher payroll contributions. In the comments section of blue News, this has sparked fierce criticism, but also some support.
The financing of the 13th AHV pension is stirring up strong emotions. On Wednesday morning, the National Council rejected higher payroll contributions of 0.2 percentage points by a vote of 98 to 96, with 4 abstentions. Instead, the value-added tax is set to rise by 0.4 percentage points.
The reduced rate for everyday necessities such as food and medicine will remain unchanged. The fact is, however, that the payroll contributions would have placed a significantly heavier burden on high earners. Although all wages would have been taxed at the same percentage rate, in Swiss francs, the payroll deduction for a monthly salary of 20,000 francs (240 francs per year) would have been significantly higher than for 4,000 francs (48 francs per year).
The proposal was part of the motion put forward by the Conciliation Conference of the National Council and the Council of States, but it was rejected by a margin of just two votes.
This decision has drawn a great deal of criticism in the comments section. One reader writes: “Now pensioners are being made to foot the bill: First we pay higher taxes, then even higher VAT on top of that!” His conclusion: “High earners pay almost nothing!” Several comments accuse the SVP and FDP of going easy on high earners and the wealthy.
One reader counters that higher earners pay more VAT because of their higher consumption. Another describes financing through VAT as “right and fairer” because “everyone, including retirees,” contributes.
«I think financing through VAT is right and fairer. That way, everyone pays, including retirees.»
Other readers suggest alternative sources of funding—such as capital gains, dividends, a luxury tax, or the subsidy fund.
Another reader appeals to pensioners ahead of the upcoming referendum on the VAT increase: “Dear pensioners, a ‘NO’ vote is a must!”
Politically, the decision was close. In the vote on the increase in payroll contributions, the SVP, FDP, and GLP prevailed. The GLP, however, voted in favor of the VAT increase.
Die Einigungskonferenz schlug vor, dass die 13. AHV-Rente unter anderem über 0,2 Prozentpunkte höhere Lohnbeiträge finanziert wird.
|Name
|Partei
|Kanton
|Stimme
|Jean-Luc Addor
|SVP
|VS
|Ja
|Cyril Aellen
|FDP
|GE
|Nein
|Thomas Aeschi
|SVP
|ZG
|Nein
|Islam Alijaj
|SP
|ZH
|Ja
|Céline Amaudruz
|SVP
|GE
|Nein
|Emmanuel Amoos
|SP
|VS
|Ja
|Gerhard Andrey
|Grüne
|FR
|Ja
|Sibel Arslan
|Grüne
|BS
|Ja
|Christine Badertscher
|Grüne
|BE
|Ja
|Jacqueline Badran
|SP
|ZH
|Ja
|Maya Bally
|Mitte
|AG
|Ja
|Bettina Balmer
|FDP
|ZH
|Nein
|Nicole Barandun
|Mitte
|ZH
|Ja
|Kilian Baumann
|Grüne
|BE
|Ja
|Martin Bäumle
|GLP
|ZH
|Nein
|Samuel Bendahan
|SP
|VD
|Ja
|Rudi Berli
|Grüne
|GE
|Ja
|Kathrin Bertschy
|GLP
|BE
|Nein
|Edgar Bischof
|SVP
|AR
|Nein
|Thomas Bläsi
|SVP
|GE
|Nein
|Dominik Blunschy
|Mitte
|SZ
|Ja
|Philipp Matthias Bregy
|Mitte
|VS
|Ja
|Florence Brenzikofer
|Grüne
|BL
|Ja
|Simona Brizzi
|SP
|AG
|Ja
|Roland Rino Büchel
|SVP
|SG
|Nein
|Michaël Buffat
|SVP
|VD
|Nein
|Manfred Bühler
|SVP
|BE
|Nein
|Arbër Bullakaj
|SP
|SG
|Ja
|Christine Bulliard-Marbach
|Mitte
|FR
|Ja
|Thomas Burgherr
|SVP
|AG
|Nein
|Roman Bürgi
|SVP
|SZ
|Nein
|Yvonne Bürgin
|Mitte
|ZH
|Ja
|Didier Calame
|SVP
|NE
|Nein
|Hasan Candan
|SP
|LU
|Ja
|Martin Candinas
|Mitte
|GR
|Ja
|Isabelle Chappuis
|Mitte
|VD
|Ja
|Clarence Chollet
|Grüne
|NE
|Ja
|Katja Christ
|GLP
|BS
|Nein
|Christophe Clivaz
|Grüne
|VS
|Ja
|Damien Cottier
|FDP
|NE
|Nein
|Brigitte Crottaz
|SP
|VD
|Ja
|Christian Dandrès
|SP
|GE
|Ja
|Thomas de Courten
|SVP
|BL
|Nein
|Andrea de Meuron
|Grüne
|BE
|Ja
|Simone de Montmollin
|FDP
|GE
|Nein
|Jacqueline de Quattro
|FDP
|VD
|Nein
|Linda De Ventura
|SP
|SH
|Ja
|Marcel Dettling
|SVP
|SZ
|Nein
|Loïc Dobler
|SP
|JU
|Ja
|Marcel Dobler
|FDP
|SG
|Nein
|Martine Docourt
|SP
|NE
|Ja
|Michèle Dünki-Bättig
|SP
|ZH
|Ja
|Regina Durrer-Knobel
|Mitte
|NW
|Ja
|Mike Egger
|SVP
|SG
|Nein
|Alex Farinelli
|FDP
|TI
|Nein
|Laurence Fehlmann Rielle
|SP
|GE
|Ja
|Nina Fehr Düsel
|SVP
|ZH
|Nein
|Olivier Feller
|FDP
|VD
|Nein
|Benjamin Fischer
|SVP
|ZH
|Nein
|Giorgio Fonio
|Mitte
|TI
|Ja
|Sylvain Freymond
|SVP
|VD
|Nein
|Tamara Funiciello
|SP
|BE
|Ja
|Andreas Gafner
|SVP
|BE
|Nein
|Benoît Gaillard
|SP
|VD
|Ja
|Laura Gantenbein
|Grüne
|SO
|Ja
|Walter Gartmann
|SVP
|SG
|Nein
|Anna Giacometti
|FDP
|GR
|Nein
|Simone Gianini
|FDP
|TI
|Nein
|Benjamin Giezendanner
|SVP
|AG
|Nein
|Andreas Glarner
|SVP
|AG
|Nein
|Christian Glur
|SVP
|AG
|Nein
|Nadine Gobet
|FDP
|FR
|Nein
|Roger Golay
|SVP
|GE
|Enthalten
|Michael Götte
|SVP
|SG
|Nein
|Michael Graber
|SVP
|VS
|Nein
|Corina Gredig
|GLP
|ZH
|Nein
|Jürg Grossen
|GLP
|BE
|Nein
|Franz Grüter
|SVP
|LU
|Nein
|Niklaus-Samuel Gugger
|Mitte
|ZH
|Ja
|Lars Guggisberg
|SVP
|BE
|Nein
|Diana Gutjahr
|SVP
|TG
|Nein
|Barbara Gysi
|SP
|SG
|Ja
|Greta Gysin
|Grüne
|TI
|Ja
|Martin Haab
|SVP
|ZH
|Nein
|Patrick Hässig
|GLP
|ZH
|Nein
|Stefanie Heimgartner
|SVP
|AG
|Nein
|Erich Hess
|SVP
|BE
|Nein
|Lorenz Hess
|Mitte
|BE
|Ja
|Alois Huber
|SVP
|AG
|Nein
|Martin Hübscher
|SVP
|ZH
|Abwesend
|Roman Hug
|SVP
|GR
|Nein
|Thomas Hurter
|SVP
|SH
|Nein
|Christian Imark
|SVP
|SO
|Nein
|Jessica Jaccoud
|SP
|VD
|Ja
|Matthias Samuel Jauslin
|GLP
|AG
|Nein
|Marc Jost
|Mitte
|BE
|Ja
|Irène Kälin
|Grüne
|AG
|Ja
|Sidney Kamerzin
|Mitte
|VS
|Ja
|Pius Kaufmann
|Mitte
|LU
|Ja
|Delphine Klopfenstein Broggini
|Grüne
|GE
|Ja
|Thomas Knutti
|SVP
|BE
|Nein
|Nicolas Kolly
|SVP
|FR
|Nein
|Philipp Kutter
|Mitte
|ZH
|Ja
|Miriam Locher
|SP
|BL
|Ja
|Christian Lohr
|Mitte
|TG
|Ja
|Raphaël Mahaim
|Grüne
|VD
|Ja
|Vincent Maitre
|Mitte
|GE
|Enthalten
|Piero Marchesi
|SVP
|TI
|Nein
|Min Li Marti
|SP
|ZH
|Ja
|Samira Marti
|SP
|BL
|Ja
|Magdalena Martullo-Blocher
|SVP
|GR
|Nein
|Nadine Masshardt
|SP
|BE
|Ja
|Thomas Matter
|SVP
|ZH
|Nein
|Andreas Meier
|Mitte
|AG
|Ja
|Mattea Meyer
|SP
|ZH
|Ja
|Sophie Michaud Gigon
|Grüne
|VD
|Ja
|Simon Michel
|FDP
|SO
|Nein
|Fabian Molina
|SP
|ZH
|Ja
|Leo Müller
|Mitte
|LU
|Ja
|Stefan Müller-Altermatt
|Mitte
|SO
|Ja
|Philippe Nantermod
|FDP
|VS
|Nein
|Reto Nause
|Mitte
|BE
|Ja
|Jacques Nicolet
|SVP
|VD
|Enthalten
|Nicolò Paganini
|Mitte
|SG
|Ja
|Pierre-André Page
|SVP
|FR
|Präsident
|Yvan Pahud
|SVP
|VD
|Nein
|Paolo Pamini
|SVP
|TI
|Nein
|Gerhard Pfister
|Mitte
|ZG
|Ja
|Valérie Piller Carrard
|SP
|FR
|Ja
|Léonore Porchet
|Grüne
|VD
|Ja
|Barbara Portmann
|GLP
|AG
|Nein
|Hans-Peter Portmann
|FDP
|ZH
|Nein
|Katharina Prelicz-Huber
|Grüne
|ZH
|Ja
|Jon Pult
|SP
|GR
|Ja
|Lorenzo Quadri
|SVP
|TI
|Nein
|Thomas Rechsteiner
|Mitte
|AI
|Ja
|Lukas Reimann
|SVP
|SG
|Nein
|Estelle Revaz
|SP
|GE
|Ja
|Katja Riem
|SVP
|BE
|Nein
|Christoph Riner
|SVP
|AG
|Nein
|Maja Riniker
|FDP
|AG
|Nein
|Markus Ritter
|Mitte
|SG
|Ja
|Benjamin Roduit
|Mitte
|VS
|Ja
|Anna Rosenwasser
|SP
|ZH
|Ja
|David Roth
|SP
|LU
|Ja
|Marie-France Roth Pasquier
|Mitte
|FR
|Ja
|Daniel Ruch
|FDP
|VD
|Nein
|Monika Rüegger
|SVP
|OW
|Nein
|Hans Jörg Rüegsegger
|SVP
|BE
|Nein
|Farah Rumy
|SP
|SO
|Ja
|Gregor Rutz
|SVP
|ZH
|Nein
|Franziska Ryser
|Grüne
|SG
|Ja
|Regine Sauter
|FDP
|ZH
|Nein
|Barbara Schaffner
|GLP
|ZH
|Nein
|Peter Schilliger
|FDP
|LU
|Nein
|Nina Schläfli
|SP
|TG
|Ja
|Therese Schläpfer
|SVP
|ZH
|Nein
|Marionna Schlatter
|Grüne
|ZH
|Ja
|Anna-Béatrice Schmaltz
|Grüne
|ZH
|Ja
|Ueli Schmezer
|SP
|BE
|Ja
|Pascal Schmid
|SVP
|TG
|Nein
|Daniela Schneeberger
|FDP
|BL
|Nein
|Meret Schneider
|Grüne
|ZH
|Ja
|Elisabeth Schneider-Schneiter
|Mitte
|BL
|Ja
|Markus Schnyder
|SVP
|GL
|Nein
|Priska Seiler Graf
|SP
|ZH
|Ja
|Andri Silberschmidt
|FDP
|ZH
|Nein
|Sandra Sollberger
|SVP
|BL
|Nein
|Daniel Sormanni
|SVP
|GE
|Ja
|Simon Stadler
|Mitte
|UR
|Ja
|Fabienne Stämpfli
|GLP
|BE
|Nein
|Barbara Steinemann
|SVP
|ZH
|Nein
|Thomas Stettler
|SVP
|JU
|Enthalten
|Bruno Storni
|SP
|TI
|Ja
|Manuel Strupler
|SVP
|TG
|Nein
|Gabriela Suter
|SP
|AG
|Ja
|Vroni Thalmann-Bieri
|SVP
|LU
|Nein
|Heinz Theiler
|FDP
|SZ
|Nein
|Michael Töngi
|Grüne
|LU
|Ja
|Jean Tschopp
|SP
|VD
|Ja
|Mauro Tuena
|SVP
|ZH
|Nein
|Brenda Tuosto
|SP
|VD
|Ja
|Nadja Umbricht Pieren
|SVP
|BE
|Nein
|Kris Vietze
|FDP
|TG
|Nein
|Susanne Vincenz-Stauffacher
|FDP
|SG
|Nein
|Patricia von Falkenstein
|FDP
|BS
|Nein
|Erich Vontobel
|SVP
|ZH
|Nein
|Bruno Walliser
|SVP
|ZH
|Nein
|Beat Walti
|FDP
|ZH
|Nein
|Ernst Wandfluh
|SVP
|BE
|Nein
|Christian Wasserfallen
|FDP
|BE
|Nein
|Céline Weber
|GLP
|VD
|Nein
|Laurent Wehrli
|FDP
|VD
|Nein
|Manuela Weichelt
|Grüne
|ZG
|Ja
|Cédric Wermuth
|SP
|AG
|Ja
|Priska Wismer-Felder
|Mitte
|LU
|Ja
|Sarah Wyss
|SP
|BS
|Ja
|Rémy Wyssmann
|SVP
|SO
|Nein
|Andrea Zryd
|SP
|BE
|Ja
|Ursula Zybach
|SP
|BE
|Ja
The matter is not yet completely settled. The VAT bill still has to pass the final votes on Friday. After that, the people and the cantons must approve it, because the increase requires a constitutional amendment. The higher value-added tax could bring in an additional 1.4 to 1.6 billion francs per year for the AHV by 2030. That is nowhere near enough to finance the 13th AHV pension.
The FDP sharply criticized the decision, stating in a press release: “The center-left is making consumption more expensive.” The party boasts that it was “the only party to vote unanimously against the additional burden” and announced that it would fight the “irresponsible tax increase by any means necessary.”
Sharp criticism is also coming from the left: The SP, which had approved the higher payroll contributions, is now warning against raising the retirement age following the “no” vote. “The FDP and SVP refuse to implement and finance the clear referendum decision on the 13th AHV pension,” SP Co-President Mattea Meyer is quoted as saying by her party. Unlike the FDP, the SP announces that it will campaign in the referendum for the partial financing of the 13th AHV pension.