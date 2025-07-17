Former Federal Councillor Doris Leuthard is upset about a statement made by SVP politician Christian Imark. Bild: KEYSTONE

"A chicken is a chicken even after her resignation!!!" - this statement could end up in court. Former Federal Councillor Doris Leuthard feels insulted by SVP politician Christian Imark and threatens consequences.

Carsten Dörges

No time? blue News summarizes for you Former Federal Councillor Doris Leuthard feels insulted by SVP politician Christian Imark and is threatening legal action.

The trigger is the statement "A chicken is a chicken even after her resignation!!!" by Imark on Facebook.

The SVP politician was upset about an interview given by Leuthard on the subject of nuclear power. Show more

This raises the question of whether the statement "A chicken is a chicken even after her resignation!!!" is sufficient for legal proceedings. The SVP politician Christian Imark from Solothurn made this statement on Facebook because he was upset about an interview with former Federal Councillor Doris Leuthard.

In this interview, Leuthard describes the phase-out of nuclear energy as absolutely right and classifies the construction of new nuclear power plants as unrealistic, as nobody wants to invest in this technology any more.

The SVP politician takes a different view; for him, this is a serious mistake that the people must correct "so that Switzerland remains independent and the economy remains competitive." And now the chicken comes into play.

Imark does not want to apologize

For Leuthard, it is quite clear that Imark's statement is offensive and violates her personality. As the "Aargauer Zeitung" newspaper writes in an email: "I expect an apology from you within three days. I also reserve the right to take legal action."

As media lawyer Matthias Schwaibold explains in the "Aargauer Zeitung", a lawsuit would be possible: "The Huhn statement is basically justiciable and an insult." However, the chances of success would be rather slim, as politicians have to put up with more than normal citizens.

Leuthard's deadline expires on Friday - will the Huhn statement end up in court then? In any case, Imark does not want to apologize.