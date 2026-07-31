Four days after Germany issued a warning about a berry mix contaminated with norovirus, the Federal Office for Food Safety and Veterinary Affairs also issued a warning. Why did the Swiss authorities once again issue their warning later, and how do they explain the delay?

Here's what it's all about The Federal Office for Food Safety and Veterinary Affairs (BLV) issued a warning about a frozen berry mix contaminated with norovirus only four days after Germany did.

The Federal Office attributes the delay in issuing the public warning to a lack of information regarding the affected batches and the need to conduct a risk assessment prior to publication.

The BLV had already come under criticism following a salmonella outbreak due to delayed warnings. Summary created with

The norovirus causes diarrhea, vomiting, and a pronounced general malaise accompanied by abdominal pain, nausea, headaches, and muscle aches. Due to severe fluid loss, an infection can be dangerous for children, immunocompromised individuals, and the elderly.

Such noroviruses were detected in a berry mix sold by Lidl. On Tuesday, July 28, the Federal Office for Food Safety and Veterinary Affairs (BLV) issued a public warning: “A health risk cannot be ruled out. The BLV recommends not consuming the affected product.”

However, in Germany, consumers were warned about the berry mix four days earlier, on Friday, July 24. Lidl Switzerland also posted the following on its website on July 24: “The affected product, ‘Freshona Organic Frozen Berry Mix, 300g,’ was sold at Lidl in Switzerland. It can be returned to any Lidl store.”

The following is also stated: “The recall applies exclusively to the product ‘Freshona Organic Frozen Berry Mix, 300g’ from the manufacturer Jütro Tiefkühlkost GmbH & Co. KG with the best-by dates 02/25/2028/Lot L250226B3, March 26, 2028/Batch L270326B3, and April 14, 2028/Batch L150426P3.”

In response to an inquiry from blue News, Lidl Switzerland stated: “We can confirm that on July 24, Lidl Switzerland provided transparent information about the recall and directly published the affected lot numbers. The information was not supplemented at a later date.”

The Swiss were also informed late about salmonella in cheese

This isn't the first time the BLV has been slow to inform consumers in Switzerland. It wasn’t until the end of June that did the “Tages-Anzeiger” report on soft cheese contaminated with salmonella. Retailers had removed the cheese from their shelves on Good Friday and issued a recall via press release. However, the Federal Office’s warning did not appear until eight days after the initial suspicion and four days after the recall, on the Tuesday following the Easter holidays.

The *Tages-Anzeiger* reconstructed how the delay came about. The prescribed procedures—and likely also the absences over Easter—were the reasons for it. At the time, the Federal Office placed the primary responsibility on the businesses. Following this incident, the Federal Office shortened the response deadlines, the media spokesperson told the “Tages-Anzeiger.” The focus will be on prompt responses, and further adjustments will be considered should the companies fail to fulfill their obligation to submit the required information in full and on time.

Federal Agency Explains the Procedures

But why were Swiss consumers once again informed so late in the case of the frozen berries? blue News asked the BLV for an explanation. The BLV first explained the procedures:

Manufacturers, importers, and distributors bear the primary responsibility. If they suspect a health hazard, they must immediately notify the competent cantonal enforcement authority and remove the affected products from the market or recall them. The cantonal enforcement authority then forwards the necessary information to the FSVO.

Lidl Switzerland announced this recall, including the lot numbers of the affected berry mix, on July 24. Screenshot from lidl.ch

"If there are acute health risks, the BLV immediately issues a public warning on its website, via newsletter, on X, and in the RecallSwiss app," the Federal Office stated. "This is contingent on having all the necessary information regarding the affected product, the identified hazard, and the recommended course of action."

In the case of the berries, the responsible cantonal laboratory was informed by phone on July 24 about the planned recall. It received all the documentation on July 27. The FSVO was informed by the cantonal enforcement authority on the same day. At that time, however, not all of the “information required for a public warning” was yet available. Specifically, the exact batch numbers and best-by dates were missing. Once this information became available on July 28, the BLV immediately issued the warning.

In addition, the BLV published the manufacturer’s recall on its website on July 27. “The assumption that the German warning already covered the same Swiss batches is incorrect,” according to the BLV. “The batches actually affected in Switzerland had to be identified subsequently based on the recall documentation provided by the company.”

Do not cause anxiety or inflict unjustified harm

The BLV cannot simply adopt a private recall without reviewing it. Before issuing a public warning, it must, in particular, verify the affected lots, their distribution in Switzerland, and the criteria for issuing a public warning, and conduct a risk assessment.

Recherche-Hinweis Hast du einen Hinweis zu einer brisanten Geschichte? Du erreichst uns per E-Mail: user.feedback@blue.ch.

“In this case, it was first necessary to determine which batches had actually been placed on the market in Switzerland, since the information in the initial report via the European Rapid Alert System did not match the recall documents submitted by the company,” writes the FSVO. Only after these clarifications were completed, the risk assessment was carried out, and all legal requirements were met was the warning immediately published.

"This is intended to prevent unfounded or inaccurate warnings that could unsettle consumers and unjustifiably harm manufacturers or products that are not affected."

The BLV continuously reviews its procedures in collaboration with the cantonal enforcement authorities and the companies involved. “It pays particular attention to the prompt and complete transmission of the necessary information and optimizes its processes when the need for action arises.”