The Aargau police are called out. KEYSTONE

An unusual police operation has left many questions unanswered in Aargau. A lifeless person was found in Strengelbach. The authorities also discovered various chemicals at the scene - shortly afterwards, several police officers complained of breathing difficulties and nausea.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you A lifeless person was found in Strengelbach AG.

The emergency services discovered various chemicals at the scene.

Several officers developed breathing difficulties and nausea during the operation.

The background is being investigated. Show more

A mysterious incident is currently keeping the authorities in the canton of Aargau busy.

As the cantonal police confirmed to the "Aargauer Zeitung" newspaper, a lifeless person was discovered in Strengelbach. The emergency services also discovered various chemicals at the scene.

During the operation, an unexpected development occurred: several police officers suddenly complained of health problems. According to the report, they suffered from breathing difficulties and nausea - symptoms that could indicate possible poisoning.

It is still unclear what substances were found at the scene and whether there is a connection between the chemicals and the complaints of the emergency services. The authorities have not yet commented on possible causes.

The investigation is ongoing. The authorities intend to release further information at a later date.