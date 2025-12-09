  1. Residential Customers
German citizen Lifeless woman found in Lake Maggiore near Ascona

9.12.2025 - 20:41

A woman has died in Lake Maggiore.
Picture: KEYSTONE (Archivbild)

A 78-year-old woman has died in Lake Maggiore near Ascona TI. The German citizen, who lived in the Locarno region, is presumed to have drowned while swimming.

09.12.2025, 20:41

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • A German citizen was found dead in Lake Maggiore near Ascona TI on Monday.
  • The 78-year-old woman lived in the Locarno region and had not returned to the public lido in Ascona.
  • The police suspect that the woman drowned while swimming.
Show more

A 78-year-old woman died in Lake Maggiore near Ascona TI on Monday. According to information from the Ticino cantonal police, the woman was a German citizen but lived in the Locarno region.

The emergency call was received shortly before 10.30 a.m. on Monday because the swimmer did not return to the public lido in Ascona, according to a press release from the Ticino cantonal police. According to an initial assessment by the police, the woman drowned while swimming.

In addition to the Ticino cantonal police, the Ascona municipal police also assisted in the search for the 78-year-old woman. The woman's body was found shortly before 3.30 p.m. near the Porto Patriziale in Ascona.

