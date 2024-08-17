  1. Residential Customers
"Hard to cope with" Lightning kills 21 sheep in Giswil OW

SDA

17.8.2024 - 10:20

21 sheep were killed by a lightning strike during a heavy thunderstorm on Monday. (archive picture)
Keystone

21 sheep were killed by a lightning strike in Giswil OW. A heavy blow for the affected owners.

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • 21 sheep were killed in a lightning strike in Giswil OW.
  • A heavy blow for the affected owners.
Show more

Lightning has killed 21 sheep in Giswil OW. The lightning struck the summit cross of the Arnihaaggen on Monday, as reported by the Obwalden Farmers' Association on Saturday. The sheep that were killed were in the immediate vicinity of the cross. "It is hard to take that years of successful breeding work have been destroyed in one fell swoop," Christian and Ruedy Wolf, owners of some of the sheep that were killed, were quoted as saying in the press release.

"We are relentlessly at the mercy of such natural events and their forces. Even if this is difficult for us at the moment, we have to accept it," added Hansruedi Britschgi, who owned the remaining dead sheep.

The sheep were recovered by helicopter and burned, the farmers' association continued. The heavy thunderstorm on Monday also damaged infrastructure and cultivated land.

SDA

