Parliament intends to adjust the criteria for pesticide levels exceeding limits in water bodies. This move comes in response to the impending loss of approval for various plant protection products. The National Council approved a motion to this effect on Thursday.

According to the majority of Parliament, there are already significant gaps in the protection of crops. For this reason, it intends to adjust the criteria for pesticide concentration limits in water bodies. (File photo)

With this approval, the lower house followed the majority opinion of its preliminary review committee on the Environment, Spatial Planning, and Energy (Urek-N) and the Federal Council’s proposal.

The current definition for surface waters is “barely risk-based and of minimal scientific relevance,” according to the motion’s text. This would result in many eco-friendly plant protection products losing their approval in the near future. This could have “dramatic consequences” for crop production in Switzerland.

There are already over a hundred gaps in the protection of crops today. The proposed regulation protects water bodies, allows for recovery after a single exceedance at a monitoring site, and permits adequate crop production.

The Council of States wanted—as originally planned by motion sponsor and National Council member Leo Müller (Center/LU)—for a limit value for surface waters to be considered repeatedly exceeded if this is the case in at least twenty percent of the waters tested. The threshold would thus be raised by ten percent.

However, the upper house wanted this to apply only if the presence of such a substance in the water is measured in at least two out of five consecutive years, rather than four out of five. This would strike a balance between plant protection and water protection.

On Thursday, the National Council also approved this—by a vote of 127 to 64, despite opposition from a red-green minority. The latter called for the motion to be rejected, arguing that even in the version watered down by the Council of States, water protection would still be weakened in their view. Furthermore, no pesticides have been withdrawn from the market as a result of the monitoring conducted to date.

At the end of March, the “Clean Water – Healthy Switzerland” alliance launched a discussion on water protection in Bern with a petition bearing over 31,000 signatures. It called for giving higher priority to water protection. The alliance warned against political initiatives that could weaken drinking water protection. Monitoring data from 2024 showed that pesticide residues in many watercourses exceed ecological guidelines.