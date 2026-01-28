Kapo Graubünden has a particularly busy time during the WEF week. Keystone

While global problems are being discussed at the WEF, the cantonal police of Graubünden are making no exceptions - and handing out over 350 fines to parking offenders in Davos.

Dominik Müller

No time? blue News summarizes for you During the WEF 2026, the cantonal police of Graubünden handed out 359 parking fines in Davos.

Unpaid fines are claimed via legal assistance or remain in the system until the statute of limitations expires after three years. Show more

During the World Economic Forum (WEF), Davos is in a state of emergency once a year. The police are present everywhere, along with columns of limousines and vehicles. However, the local regulations also apply during this special week: the police take fairly rigorous action against parking offenders during the WEF, as reported by "Südostschweiz".

Many limousines are parked illegally on streets, sidewalks or even at bus stops. The cantonal police of Graubünden are taking consistent action. According to the report, 359 parking fines were handed out in Davos from Monday to Friday of the WEF week alone - more than 70 per day and 22 more than in the previous year. The fines generally range between 40 and 120 francs.

Of the fines issued at the WEF 2025, 282 were paid and 35 were dealt with in the ordinary procedure. 20 fines remained unpaid, as confirmed by the Kapo in response to an inquiry from "Südostschweiz".

According to the cantonal police, unpaid fines will be treated in the same way as the rest of the year. "Where possible, the fines are claimed via legal assistance," the report states. Otherwise, they remain in the system until the statute of limitations expires after three years - anyone who re-enters Switzerland before then must pay.

