After a seven-year break, the US band Linkin Park is back with a new front woman. (archive photo) Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/dpa

First the cancellation, then a good mood on social media: Linkin Park upset their fans in Switzerland. Many feel let down after the canceled concert in Bern.

Petar Marjanović

No time? blue News summarizes for you Linkin Park canceled their concert in Bern at short notice due to a "medical emergency" - without further explanation.

Two days later, the band was back on stage, which caused great anger among many fans from Switzerland and abroad.

Many felt that the silence following the cancellation was particularly disrespectful - a clear statement is still missing today. Show more

Linkin Park's canceled concert in Bern continues to cause heated discussions. On Friday, June 20, the band unexpectedly canceled their performance at the Bernexpo site - according to an official statement, due to a "medical emergency" within the band. The musicians did not provide any further details.

For many of the 30,000 or so fans who had traveled to the venue, the cancellation came far too late. Some were already at the concert venue when the news was made public - others were still on the train or had just checked into their hotel. The disappointment was huge.

Which further fueled the situation: Linkin Park played again just two days after the canceled gig in Bern - at Hellfest in France. The band presented themselves in high spirits on social media. On Wednesday (June 25), Linkin Park posted a promotional video on Instagram: Fans pose with a man in a golden bear costume. The reactions were not long in coming.

Since then, critical voices have been piling up on Instagram - particularly from Switzerland, but also from Germany, Spain and Portugal.

Many show understanding for the health reasons. But the way the concert was handled was seen as cold and disrespectful. "Linkin Park played as if nothing had happened in Bern," writes one user. What is missing is a clear statement or at least a personal apology.

Fans demand a statement

A frequent accusation: the band remains silent. "I traveled 1700 kilometers from Sicily - the concert was cancelled, but online you act as if nothing ever happened," writes one fan. Many are calling for a short video or a post that goes beyond a fleeting Instagram story. In addition to the tickets, many also incurred high travel and accommodation costs.

While part of the community shows understanding, many of those directly affected feel left in the lurch. "What hurts the most is the silence afterwards. Not a word, not a sign that you're sorry," commented one user. Some even accuse the band of deliberately trying to play down the cancellation.

At least SBB was accommodating. According to information from blue News, anyone who had bought an extra train ticket for the concert evening could easily claim a refund.

Linkin Park at the Bern City Festival?

Linkin Park have since promised to reschedule the performance as part of their European tour in 2026. A ticket provider initially named June 20, 2026 as the new date - exactly one year after the canceled show. However, this date has since been removed.

What's more, the Bern City Festival will take place from June 19 to 21, 2026 - a major event that only takes place every few years. At the last edition, over 200,000 visitors came to the federal city. If Linkin Park actually performs this weekend, the city is likely to be packed. Whether the fans' frustration will have dissipated by then remains to be seen.

