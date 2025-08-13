  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Recalls and warnings Listeria discovered in soft cheese - product should not be consumed under any circumstances according to the federal government

Petar Marjanović

13.8.2025

Companies and authorities inform consumers via recall notifications when products may be dangerous.
Companies and authorities inform consumers via recall notifications when products may be dangerous.
Soeren Stache/dpa

Current product recalls and food warnings in Switzerland: If products pose a health risk, authorities or manufacturers recall them. blue News provides information on current recalls here.

13.08.2025, 14:06

13.08.2025, 15:00

  • Liveticker
    New posts
  • Liveticker closed
  • August 13, 2025

    Recall: Brie Mariotte due to listeria

    The Federal Food Safety and Veterinary Office (FSVO) is warning against individual batches of the French cheese "Brie Mariotte". Listeria (Listeria monocytogenes) was found in the affected products.

    These are bacteria that usually only cause mild symptoms in healthy people, but can be dangerous or even fatal for pregnant women, newborns and people with weakened immune systems.

    Batches C5153087 (use by date July 30, 2025), C5161090 (August 6, 2025) and C5168135 (August 13, 2025) are affected. The cheese was sold at various retailers.

    The FSVO recommends not eating and disposing of these batches. The manufacturer "Laiteries Réunies Genève" has already withdrawn the affected products from sale.

    Only certain batches with the dates July 30, August 6 and August 13, 2025 are affected by listeria.
    Only certain batches with the dates July 30, August 6 and August 13, 2025 are affected by listeria.
    ZVG
  • August 12, 2025

    Apricot kernels: high hydrocyanic acid content possible

    The Federal Food Safety and Veterinary Office (FSVO) warns against "apricot kernels sweet dried" of the brand Naturkost F&S Furchat and Sakir with a best-before date of March 31, 2026. The product was sold at various retailers and immediately withdrawn from the market.

    Tests revealed greatly increased levels of hydrogen cyanide (prussic acid). This natural substance in apricot kernels can cause severe poisoning.

    The FSVO advises not to eat the affected products. If you suspect poisoning, you should contact Tox Info Suisse (Tel. 145) or a doctor immediately.

    Package "Apricot kernels sweet dried" of the brand Naturkost F&S (200 g, from Uzbekistan) - affected by the recall due to high hydrocyanic acid content.ChatGPT ask
    Package "Apricot kernels sweet dried" of the brand Naturkost F&S (200 g, from Uzbekistan) - affected by the recall due to high hydrocyanic acid content.ChatGPT ask
    ZVG
  • August 7, 2025

    "I AM" cleaning cloths at Migros

    The Federal Food Safety and Veterinary Office (FSVO) warns against cleansing wipes for normal & combination skin of the brand I AM (article number 5266.315, batch 5159723). The wipes were sold throughout Switzerland in Migros stores and in the Migros online store.

    The bacterium Pluralibacter gergoviae was detected in the wipes. It can cause skin irritation or infections in sensitive people. People with a weakened immune system or skin injuries are particularly at risk.

    Do not use affected products. A specialist should be consulted if you are unsure after using the product.

    Cleansing wipes "I AM" for normal & combination skin, affected by recall at Migros.
    Cleansing wipes "I AM" for normal & combination skin, affected by recall at Migros.
    ZVG/Migros
  • June 25, 2025

    Recall due to undeclared allergen in Coop ice cream

    The Federal Food Safety and Veterinary Office (FSVO) warns against "Coop Rahmglace Schokolade" in the 900 ml pack with a best-before date of February 15, 2027. Only this date is affected. The ice cream was sold in Coop supermarkets, Coop City department stores and on Coop.ch.

    The product was found to contain undeclared hazelnuts. There is a health risk for people with a hazelnut allergy, but consumption is safe for everyone else.

    The FSVO advises allergy sufferers not to eat the ice cream in question. The product has been withdrawn from sale.

    Coop cream ice cream chocolate 900ml.
    Coop cream ice cream chocolate 900ml.
    ZVG/Coop
    • Show more