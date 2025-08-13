August 13, 2025

The Federal Food Safety and Veterinary Office (FSVO) is warning against individual batches of the French cheese "Brie Mariotte". Listeria (Listeria monocytogenes) was found in the affected products.

These are bacteria that usually only cause mild symptoms in healthy people, but can be dangerous or even fatal for pregnant women, newborns and people with weakened immune systems.

Batches C5153087 (use by date July 30, 2025), C5161090 (August 6, 2025) and C5168135 (August 13, 2025) are affected. The cheese was sold at various retailers.

The FSVO recommends not eating and disposing of these batches. The manufacturer "Laiteries Réunies Genève" has already withdrawn the affected products from sale.