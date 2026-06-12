The inclusion of people with disabilities in Switzerland has made little progress over the past three years. A new study shows that four out of five people affected feel severely excluded in at least one area of life.

People with disabilities face particular challenges when it comes to accessing and using public transportation. (File photo)

The index allows for the first time to track the development of inclusion over time, the organization Pro Infirmis announced on Friday. It published its second Inclusion Index, a representative study based on a survey of over 2,200 people with disabilities.

The results are disappointing, as hardly any improvements have been observed since the first survey in 2023. According to Pro Infirmis, the approximately 1.7 million people with disabilities in Switzerland are still largely excluded.

However, according to Pro Infirmis, the barriers and challenges that people with disabilities face on a daily basis contrast with the overall assessment of those affected themselves: Looking back, 38 percent of respondents noted an improvement, while 22 percent reported a deterioration. One-third saw no change in the situation.

Respondents face barriers in key areas of life

The study identified particularly significant barriers in the areas of politics, work, and mobility. Nearly three-quarters of respondents feel they are not adequately represented politically. In the workplace, four out of five people rated their chances of securing a job in the primary labor market as poor. Additionally, two out of five people reported being able to use public transportation only to a limited extent.

Significant limitations were also found in other areas. About two-thirds of people with disabilities reported limitations in educational and continuing education opportunities. In the areas of culture, sports, and leisure, two out of five people stated that they had been prevented from participating in cultural, sports, and leisure activities due to barriers.

The majority appear to be satisfied with their current housing situation. The study found that half of those affected faced challenges in finding suitable housing. In the area of social relationships, about one-third reported difficulties in forming and maintaining friendships or romantic relationships. Many reported feelings of fear and insecurity. A particular concern is the fear of being a burden to others.

According to the study, about one in four people with disabilities feels they are not treated equally under the law compared to people without disabilities. One in three feels discriminated against in the Swiss healthcare system. The fewest restrictions were found in the area of information and communication.

Need for action by the federal government and cantons

The study shows “that inclusion is still far from being firmly established in the everyday lives of people with disabilities,” Manuele Bertoli, co-president of Pro Infirmis, was quoted as saying in the press release.

The need for action by the federal government and cantons is enormous. Switzerland committed to an inclusive society in 2014 by ratifying the UN Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities, but is still far behind its goals.