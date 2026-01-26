Which city in the world is the most expensive to live in? The Numbeo database regularly answers this question in the "Cost of Living Index".
The current ranking shows that living in Switzerland is very expensive. According to the index, Zurich is the most expensive city in the world when it comes to the cost of living. In total, six Swiss cities - Geneva, Basel, Lausanne, Lugano and Bern - are in the top ten.
Numbeo's "Cost of Living Index" is based on data on the cost of food, local transport, restaurant visits and ancillary costs such as electricity, water and heating.
However, housing costs are not included in the index; these are shown separately in the Numbeo Rental Index.
For better comparability, the authors have taken the cost of living in New York City as a basis and assigned an index value of 100. This means that living in a city with an index value of 120 is 20 percent more expensive than in the Big Apple.
Swiss cities dominate the cost of living
It's no secret that Switzerland is an expensive place to live. But the fact that Swiss cities dominate the global cost of living is remarkable.
Among the top seven most expensive cities in the world, only George Town in the Cayman Islands is not in Switzerland. Zurich achieves an index value of 121.02, which means that living there is a fifth more expensive than in New York City. It is followed by Geneva with an index value of 119.8 and Basel with 115.41.