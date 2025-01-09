Tiny houses on the AlbisLiving in the curve costs up to 2130 francs a month
Six Tiny Houses with unobstructed views of Lake Zurich will be waiting for new tenants from April 2025. The small houses offer living space on 27 to 51 square meters - at rental prices that are causing a lot of discussion.
1.5-room models with 27 square meters for 1630 francs per month. Larger units with 51 square meters and a separate additional room for CHF 2130 per month.
The furnishings are modern and high-quality: wooden floors, a black kitchen, rain showers and a "flying bed" above the cooking island, which saves space in the living area - but can only be reached by climbing.
Target group: minimalists and nature lovers
According to the advertisements, the Tiny Houses are aimed at individualists and fans of a minimalist lifestyle. Architect André Mörgeli, who implemented the project with the developers, emphasizes that there are already many interested parties: "Compared to furnished small apartments in the city, these rental prices and the view are unbeatable."
The location is particularly attractive for commuters who want to escape the hustle and bustle of the city. Nevertheless, the developers are careful to ensure that only long-term tenants are admitted. "This is an emotional story that a lot of heart and soul has gone into," explains Mörgeli.
Sale ruled out, but rental prices are not well received
Although selling the houses would have been more financially lucrative, the developers opted for the rental model. "We see the Tiny Houses as a long-term investment and want to enjoy the soon to be busy curve of the Albis Pass," says Mörgeli.
Not everyone is happy about the high rental prices for the Tiny Houses: CHF 1630 for 27 square meters is a hefty sum for many - despite the panoramic view and modern furnishings. However, the concept seems to work for the target clientele from the upper income segment.
