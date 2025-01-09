The new Tiny Houses are located on the bend of the Albis Pass. Homegate

Six Tiny Houses with unobstructed views of Lake Zurich will be waiting for new tenants from April 2025. The small houses offer living space on 27 to 51 square meters - at rental prices that are causing a lot of discussion.

Samuel Walder

No time? blue News summarizes for you Six tiny houses with panoramic views of Lake Zurich have been built on the Albis Pass and will be available to rent from April 2025.

Rental prices range from CHF 1630 for 27 square meters to CHF 2130 for 51 square meters.

Despite criticism of the high prices, the offer is aimed at minimalists and commuters with higher incomes. Show more

In the last bend of the Albis Pass, directly before the top of the pass, six box-shaped Tiny Houses have been enthroned since the fall.

The houses, which were prefabricated in Latvia, were transported to Langnau by shipping container and articulated lorry and placed with millimetre precision, as the Tagesanzeiger newspaper writes.

The view: a breathtaking panoramic view over Lake Zurich. The location: surrounded by nature, but only a few meters away from the busy pass road.

Renting instead of buying: Prices and options

The Tiny Houses will be available to rent from April 1, 2025. There is a choice:

1.5-room models with 27 square meters for 1630 francs per month. Larger units with 51 square meters and a separate additional room for CHF 2130 per month.

The furnishings are modern and high-quality: wooden floors, a black kitchen, rain showers and a "flying bed" above the cooking island, which saves space in the living area - but can only be reached by climbing.

Target group: minimalists and nature lovers

According to the advertisements, the Tiny Houses are aimed at individualists and fans of a minimalist lifestyle. Architect André Mörgeli, who implemented the project with the developers, emphasizes that there are already many interested parties: "Compared to furnished small apartments in the city, these rental prices and the view are unbeatable."

The location is particularly attractive for commuters who want to escape the hustle and bustle of the city. Nevertheless, the developers are careful to ensure that only long-term tenants are admitted. "This is an emotional story that a lot of heart and soul has gone into," explains Mörgeli.

Sale ruled out, but rental prices are not well received

Although selling the houses would have been more financially lucrative, the developers opted for the rental model. "We see the Tiny Houses as a long-term investment and want to enjoy the soon to be busy curve of the Albis Pass," says Mörgeli.

Not everyone is happy about the high rental prices for the Tiny Houses: CHF 1630 for 27 square meters is a hefty sum for many - despite the panoramic view and modern furnishings. However, the concept seems to work for the target clientele from the upper income segment.

The editor wrote this article with the help of AI.

More videos from the department